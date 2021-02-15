America's Cup: Team New Zealand, Luna Rossa and INEOS Team UK permitted to train during Covid-19 lockdown

Stuff's Duncan Johnstone and Todd Niall review the highs and lows from the second day of racing in the Prada Cup finals.

Covid-19’s re-emergence back into the community was a blip nobody wanted to see but INEOS Team UK could be better positioned than most to make the best of a bad situation.

With, so far, three confirmed positive cases in the South Auckland community, the greater Auckland area was plunged back into Covid-19 alert level three lockdown from 11.59pm on Sunday.

That lockdown period – that could yet be extended – does not end until 11.59pm on Wednesday night and because of those strict restrictions, the Prada Cup final racing scheduled for Wednesday has been cancelled.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Luna Rossa and INEOS Team UK are able to train on the water during Auckland's level three lockdown.

But in what could be a major win for INEOS Team UK, on water health protocols have been confirmed on Monday to allow all teams back on the water for training from Tuesday. For Sir Ben Ainslie’s crew, that’s much needed practice time.

INEOS Team UK trail Luna Rossa 4-0 in the first to seven final for the right to take on America’s Cup defenders Emirates Team New Zealand.

After being comprehensively beaten in a pair of races on each of Saturday and Sunday, mostly due to a sudden lapse in crew performance where mistakes have crept in under pressure from the Italians and a lack of manoeuvrability as opposed to out-and-out boat speed, Ainslie and his team needed time to right their ship.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF America's Cup defenders Emirates Team New Zealand will also be allowed out on the water during Auckland's level three lockdown.

With on water training now permitted and no guarantee of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern lowering the Covid-19 alert level following the current three-day period, Ainslie and his men have been handed their best chance possible to turn around their struggling fortunes.

However, INEOS Team UK are limited as to what they can change.

Without New Zealand’s latest Covid-19 outbreak, it seemed Jimmy Spithill and Luna Rossa would have been unstoppable in their quest to win three more races.

Team New Zealand will also be permitted to get back onto the water for training during level three lockdown in preparation to face the winner of the Parda Cup final.