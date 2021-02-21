Prada Cup: Italian joy spills over in America's Cup village after 21 year cup drought

No one celebrates like the Italians, and the scenes of joy in Auckland’s America’s Cup Village reflect Luna Rossa’s return to the America’s Cup Match, for the first time in 21 years.

That last occasion was also in Auckland, after an epic duel against Paul Cayard’s America One, but this one is different.

“It’s gonna get wild” said laconic Australian helmsman Jimmy Spithill, bemused as the air horns, and jumping and hugs went on around him at Luna Rossa’s base.

Luna Rossa beat Sir Ben Ainslie’s TeamUK 7-1 in a Prada Cup Final in which the Italians had the edge in almost every part of the contest.

The relief of the win was no more evident than in the conduct of co-helmsman Francesco Bruni, who has been a calm, analytical presence – until crossing the finish line.

“Fantastico, fantastico... he shouted, hugging a sheepish looking Jimmy Spithill, who in his usual dry way had just described the feeling as a “good day at the office.”

“That’s the difference between Italy and Australia” said Bruni, as he reverted to joyous Italian.

It has been a long America’s Cup drought for the Italians, beaten 5-0 by Team New Zealand in Auckland in 2000, an achievment not matched in 2003, a semi-finalist in 2007, a token competitor in 2013 with early Team New Zealand technology, then sitting out 2017 until the 36th cup.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Luna Rossa sailors lift the Prada Cup when back at their base.

There’s a joy not obvious at the Auckland cup village.

Sailing struggles for popular support in football-mad Italy, but winning makes a difference, and a difference at one of the toughest times in the country’s recent history as the Covid-19 pandemic hits.

The only Italian journalist to make it to Auckland, Gianluca Pasini, who covered the 2000 Cup in Auckland, said the win would make a splash at home.

“The last six months, one year was very hard in Italy and of course while this is not enough to cancel out what has passed, but it’s quite important for the whole country,” he said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Luna Rossa wave to their fans as they arrive back at their base after winning the Prada Cup.

“Sport is useful to help people feel better, and to have hope for the future,” said Pasini.

There were tears of joy as the champagne sprayed, and the trophy – named after the sponsor, Italian fashion house Prada, was handed over.

“I told the boys to make the most of the next 4-5 hours or so,” said skipper Max Sirena.

“Tomorrow we start on the other guys,” meaning Team New Zealand who Luna Rossa meets on March 6