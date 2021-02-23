America's Cup: Prada Cup ceremony's minute silence after diplomat death

A haka was performed at the delayed public handover of the Prada Cup to Luna Rossa in Auckland

The public ceremony in Auckland to hand over sailing’s Prada Cup to Italy’s Luna Rossa, was paused with a minute’s silence to mark the killing of the Italian ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Several hundred people including Luna Rossa team members and their families acknowledged the death of Luca Attanasio, who was killed when a United Nations convoy was attacked.

Following that moment at the start of the ceremony, the Italians celebrated Sunday’s victory in the challenger series, which will pit them against Team New Zealand for the America’s Cup on March 6.

The team’s skipper Max Sirena, spoke in Italian to the crowd, and to the team’s main backer Patrizio Bertelli who was watching from Milan.

“The guys did a fantastic job, to try to win the (America’s) Cup, first you have to win the challenger selection,” said Sirena in English after the traditional spraying of champagne.

We are only going to drink just a little bit because we are going to work hard for the next couple of weeks until it’s done,” he told the crowd.

The public hand over of the Prada Cup had been delayed because Auckland was still in Covid-19 alert level 2, when the Italians clinched the series on Sunday, beating Team UK 7-1.

Tuesday evening was the first opportunity for a public gathering with a formal presentation at Auckland’s Viaduct Basin cup village, with the city moving back into the less restrictive alert level one at midnight Monday.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Luna Rossa skipper Max Sirena holding the Prada Cup as a sheild as champagne is sprayed

Luna Rossa grinder Shannon Falcone told Stuff the team had a smaller celebration on Sunday night.

“It was all under level two protocols so we had to keep it sublime and just at the base, today has been about doing it for the fans and the rest of Auckland,” said Falcone

“We had a day off on Monday, tomorrow we are working, so we are going to keep it very mellow,” he said before heading to a BBQ at the team base.

Luna Rossa did maintenance on the boat on Tuesday, and has to prepare it with any new tweaks, before it is “measured” by officials ahead of the March 6, opening encounter.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff A haka is performed for Italy's Luna Rossa at the ceremony where they received the Prada Cup.

Luna Rossa’s Sunday win, eliminated Sir Ben Ainslie’s Team UK, the only remaining rival after American Magic was defeated in the semi-finals.

Luna and Rossa and Team New Zealand have not raced since a pre-Christmas warm-up series and will contest a first-to-seven wins format, to decide the America’s Cup.