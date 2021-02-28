America's Cup: The tricky question of what happens next if Team NZ wins

Cup Wrap: Todd Niall heads out on the chase boat to follow Team NZ's Te Rehutai

Team New Zealand victories in the America’s Cup trigger a wave of national euphoria with street parades and gatherings, and if it secures a fourth win in March that’s unlikely to change.

What will change after a March win, is the question of ‘what next’ ? For the first time ever, New Zealand may have to compete with wealthy overseas cities for the right to stage the defence of the Auld Mug.

Formal bids from global cities interested in hosting the 37th America’s Cup – should Team New Zealand retain it – close on February 28, and the government may find others are prepared to pay more.

With uncertainty over the future of Team New Zealand, the Cup itself, and a world hopefully emerging from the Covid-19 pandemic, are the past arguments to invest in a cup defence still relevant?

TAKING A 2023 DEFENCE OFFSHORE

Team New Zealand itself signalled the biggest shift in the way things were in October 2020, opening a global bidding process run by a London-based agency to gauge interest in offshore hosting.

That process was sparked by the need to explore the commercial value of the event itself, for a team that is unique in being built almost entirely on sponsorship, rather than billionaire backers.

CEO Grant Dalton believed that the future of the team itself could depend on it being able to be supported by the fee paid to host an event which it won at its own expense.

“In the scenario that the event was paid for, but the team was not, you wouldn't have a team to be in its own event,” he told Stuff.

Team NZ/Supplied Team New Zealand agents pitched for global interest in hosting a 2023 America's Cup regatta.

The oddity of sailing’s premier league is that the winner owns the event and can largely do what it wants.

When Alinghi from landlocked Switzerland took the cup from Team New Zealand in Auckland in 2003, it sold the hosting rights for a series of regattas across three years to Valencia, Spain for $NZ147 million.

With 12 teams, Valencia’s hosting of the 32nd cup was the biggest in 30 years, and made a profit of $NZ108 million, delivering a profit share of $NZ47 to Alinghi and $14 million to Team New Zealand.

That was by far the biggest Cup commercial success. When Oracle sold the rights to San Francisco for 2013, an eye-watering deal based on 8-15 teams crumbled when only four turned up.

Chris Cameron/Supplied Tourism promotion included this waka voyage in Valencia during Team New Zealand’s 2007 campaign in Spain.

San Francisco-based Oracle Team USA sold the 2017 rights to Bermuda, and was negotiating with Chicago, when Team New Zealand’s win brought it back to Auckland.

2007 showed the commercial value of an America’s Cup when held in a market as big as Europe.

So much has changed since then. There was the Global Financial Crisis of 2008-9, three big, costly technology changes in successive America’s Cup boat classes, and finally the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chris Cameron/Supplied The 2013 San Francisco Cup regatta attracted just three challengers, Team New Zealand the only one on the pace.

THE CASE FOR ANOTHER AUCKLAND DEFENCE

The economic benefits forecast by Government from the 2020-2021 Cup were based largely on the same grounds as the two previous Auckland hostings in 2000 and 2003; namely overseas visitors and a boost to the marine and boat-building industry through visits by superyachts.

The Helen Clark-led Labour Government also contributed to offshore challenges, with $36 million towards the 2007 Valencia campaign, $10 million of which was early money to retain crew.

That was in return for trade, tourism and business promotion opportunities.

Carlo Borlenghi/Supplied Victory celebration in Auckland after Team NZ's 2000 America's Cup win.

“There are events New Zealand has proven it is a world winner at, one is rugby and one is yachting,” Clark said in an interview in November 2020.

“If we have successful brands like the All Blacks and Team New Zealand, the country should get officially behind it for brand NZ really, and look for the opportunities to leverage,” she said.

Clark is currently Team New Zealand’s patron.

For 2021, an economic impact assessment forecast thought between $555 million and nearly $1 billion of benefit would flow over four years with between six and 10 challengers and 160 superyacht visits.

Chris Cameron/Supplied Prime Minister Helen Clark and Rita Barbera, Mayor of Valencia and Auckland Mayor Dick Hubbard (left) meet outside the Emirates Team New Zealand base in Valencia in 2007 during a tourism promotion.

Most of the big ticket contributors to the economic forecast fell short with three challengers instead of 6-10. A retrospective assessment of the 2020-2021 cup regatta is due in July.

THE TOURISM BOOST FOR 2023

Professor Simon Milne, director of AUT's NZ Tourism Research Institute, said the previous immediate and longer-term tourism benefits from America’s Cups and other mega events were hard to accurately measure, and global tourism in a “Covid-lite” world is unclear.

“We do need to be more careful, what we have seen is the idea we are sold, of an event based on certain projections, those projections are not always robust, and even if they are they can be totally thrown out by something like Covid,” Milne told Stuff.

”I’m sceptical that we would have reached those benefits, even if we had not had Covid,” he said.

AUT/Supplied Professor Simon Milne, director of AUT's NZ Tourism Research Institute.

Eric Crampton, chief economist at the New Zealand Initiative think-tank, is doubtful about the economic benefit arguments mounted to big events like the America’s Cup and the Rugby World Cup.

Crampton pointed out that corrections to the Government’s original Cost-Benefit Analysis left the outcome of the 2021 America’s Cup around the break-even point of 1 to 1.

“If the main benefit is a giant party, you should just be honest about that,” said Crampton.

Tourism Industry Aotearoa said the biggest promotional benefit remained the less tangible impact of showing off Auckland as a venue to the world, the country’s technical ability, and its sporting prowess.

JOHN SELKIRK/Stuff The opening ceremony for the 2011 Rugby World Cup in Auckland – critics doubt the value of global coverage.

“That can lead to more people coming that year, the following year and the next decade, because of that positive impact,” said chief executive Chris Roberts.

”With the America’s Cup there is a sense of pride and ownership as well,” he told Stuff.

“So are we prepared to take a lower return on investment - as long as it is still positive – because we want it to be part of New Zealand.”

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images Team New Zealand’s win in Bermuda in 2017 switched its role from challenger to defender.

THE SUPERYACHT FACTOR

A politically sensitive part of the equation is the biggest single economic contributor of a vibrant America’s Cup in a world free of Covid-19.

Visiting superyachts and their wealthy owners are often cited by critics of the events as the aspect they most dislike.

Yet the Marine Industry Association said had 140 large boats not turned back from committed voyages to New Zealand due to Covid-19, they would have spent more than $430 million here.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Superyacht Hampshire, belonging to INEOS co-owner Andrew Currie, was one of the few to make it to Auckland.

“We see (government support to secure event) as a business investment, not an investment into a yachting regatta,” said Peter Busfield, the chief executive.

TEAM NEW ZEALAND’S FUTURE

Win or lose, Team New Zealand is funded cup by cup, so after the last race the coffers are empty. Traditionally its wealthy individual backers like Monaco-based Matteo De Nora have contributed seed funding to help retain crucial team members until new sponsorship deals are done.

There is already speculation about whether its main and naming sponsor for the past 18 years, Emirates Airlines, will continue in a Covid-19 world that has decimated air travel.

COR 36 | Studio Borlenghi Team New Zealand's Te Rehutai represents the pinnacle of the marine industry in Aotearoa.

The team’s biggest assets after the final race are its intellectual property and – if it wins – owning the rights to its next defence.

Dalton is determined to keep any future cup defence in Auckland if possible, but his first priority is the survival of the team.

“If I have to balance the emotional aspect of the employees who sweat blood for this place compared to the greater New Zealand good, I would always go for the people who work here,” Dalton told Stuff.

Dalton wouldn’t talk about who was bidding and how much, but said some interest had been “exciting” both for the event and for the future of the cup.

LUNA ROSSA PRADA PIRELLI/Supplied Team New Zealand boss Grant Dalton and Luna Rossa's Patrizio Bertelli, were once close allies, but no more.

Part of the future is to find a way to attract more teams, making the high-tech AC75 foiling monohull class easier for new, lower-budget entrants.

Team New Zealand is likely to have to find a replacement Challenger of Record – the event partner and co-funder, after its long relationship soured with the owner of Italy’s Luna Rossa, Patrizio Bertelli.

THE GOVERNMENT’S PART IN A FUTURE DEFENCE

From the outside there is much that could be problematic in negotiations with the government on a new hosting deal, even though almost all the infrastructure spending for a repeat event has already been made.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Team New Zealand hopes for more than 2020-2021’s three challengers if it stages another defence.

The hosting fee of $40 million paid for 2021 covered only part of the event costs, with Dalton saying that only in recent weeks did the team's own commercial fund-raising mean all the costs were covered.

That $40 million looks too light for next time, if Team New Zealand seeks a deal generous enough to also cover some campaign costs. But there are many ways a deal could be structured.

For 2020-2021, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) led the management of the government’s investment in a host partnership with Auckland Council and Team New Zealand’s America’s Cup Event Limited (ACE).

The MBIE-ACE relationship is effectively dead after the ministry worked with a self-styled “whistleblower” – a contractor inside the team – and commissioned an investigation for months without alerting its partner, the team.

Ross Giblin/Stuff MBIE Chief Executive Carolyn Tremain.

It is likely the government will have to create a new constellation of bureaucrats to explore a 2023 hosting deal.

If Team New Zealand wins, the only certainty is that a decision must be made within months.

The team’s agents are already finalising a short list of any overseas bidders, and refining draft agreements.

That will get put to one side during a three-month exclusive negotiation period to June with the government, before Team New Zealand decides whether the next defence will stay or go.