America's Cup: Newspaper and website barred from media centre over video row

Stuff's Duncan Johnstone and Todd Niall take a look at how Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa are shaping up, despite Auckland's Covid-19 alert level 3, postponing the start of the America's Cup.

Team New Zealand’s event arm has banned the New Zealand Herald from the America’s Cup media centre after a disagreement over the use of copyright race video.

The ban is thought to be the first of a media company at a major sporting event in New Zealand, and follows nine months of frosty relations between the America’s Cup defender, and the paper.

Team New Zealand took the move after it said video productions made by the Herald repeatedly used more race footage than allowed under rights agreements which media companies sign.

The defender said the paper also used copyright images of its race boat in its own advertising, and pointed to an ongoing frosty relationship.

Grant Dalton, who heads both Team New Zealand and its sister company America’s Cup Event Limited (ACE), informed the paper of the ban in email to NZME managing editor Shayne Currie.

“Due to a number of different breaches of America’s Cup footage rights as a non-rights holder, unauthorised use of Emirates Team New Zealand images for commercial advertising and what we believe is a lack responsibility for the NZ Herald’s own conduct, America’s Cup Event / Emirates Team New Zealand have declined the NZ Herald’s accreditation for the America’s Cup Match,” said Dalton in a statement to Stuff.

The New Zealand Herald is part of the NZME stable, but the ban does not include the group’s radio stations such as Newstalk ZB, which is an official partner for the event.

“NZME, under a sublicence granted by TVNZ, is the ‘Official Radio Partner’ of the America’s Cup and we will respect their rights associated with that,” said Dalton.

Todd Niall/Stuff The America's Cup media centre during a post-race conference with Covid-19 alert level 2 spacing in place.

The exclusion will take effect from the start of the America’s Cup tentatively set for March 10 and still allows the Herald to use content from the webcast media conferences, and report away from the centre.

“We are not stopping the NZ Herald covering the event, nor does this really inhibit their ability to. Accreditation is not a right,” said Dalton.

NZME’s managing editor Shayne Currie gave no background to the exclusion in an email to his staff which has been sighted by Stuff.

“America’s Cup Ltd/Team NZ have declined NZ Herald accreditation for the event – that’s their call; we’re moving ahead with our superb coverage plans,” Currie told NZME staff on Tuesday.

Not-For-Syndication Team New Zealand chief executive Grant Dalton.

“We wish Team NZ all the best as they seek to retain the America’s Cup,” Currie concluded.

When Stuff sought comment on the exclusion, NZME sent a shorter version of the email sent to staff, and did not comment on the grounds for the ban.

While video overuse and commercial breaches are cited by the team as the main grounds, relations between Team New Zealand and the New Zealand Herald soured in mid-2020, over how the paper covered allegations made by a “whistleblower” inside the team.

Team New Zealand successfully went to court in July to block publication by the Herald of an interim report by investigators Beattie Varley, called in by the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment (MBIE) to look at the “whistleblowers” claims.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Murray Kirkness, editor of the New Zealand Herald and NZME managing editor Shayne Currie at the High Court in Auckland ahead of a hearing in which Team NZ sought to block publication of allegations made against it.

The team had not responded at that stage to MBIE, and when the final Beattie Varley report was completed, none of the allegations were found to be true, and the court prevented publication of the unproven allegations.

Team New Zealand also began a disputes process with MBIE under the hosting agreement through which MBIE has oversight of $40 million of government funding for the event.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff NZME will also be barred from official post-media conference interview sessions organised by the event.

The team argued breach of natural justice after MBIE dealt for months with the “whistleblower” – eventually-sacked contractor Mayo and Calder – and engaged an investigator without alerting Team New Zealand to the issue.

That bitter row ended when MBIE expressed its regret, and the pair agreed to move on, with a resumption of funding instalments from the government.

The first hint of disagreement over accreditation emerged in December, when ACE agreed to let the event's Italian sponsor Prada, run the media centre, although ACE said it had no plans to ban anyone.

The media centre is in a temporary building on the harbour edge on Halsey Street Wharf, and on race days Stuff and NZME/New Zealand Herald have been the two largest users, along with a handful of specialist writers and photographers.