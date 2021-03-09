America's Cup: Luna Rossa skipper shrugs off pressure of the past

Stuff's Duncan Johnstone and Todd Niall are joined by Peter Burling and Max Sirena on the eve of the great contest.

Luna Rossa’s skipper Max Sirena is not overthinking what lies ahead in Wednesday’s America’s Cup opening clash against Team New Zealand in Auckland.

“If they beat you on the water, they are better than you,” Sirena told the pre-match media conference in his usual no-nonsense style. “It’s Sport.”

While the assembled media asked about conditions, and foils, Sirena stuck with his own view of more than two decades of Luna Rossa cup history.

“This is the best condition we are in, in the last 25 years of regattas,” said Sirena who contested the team’s debut campaign in Auckland in 2000.

Sirena said he told a team meeting on the eve of the first-to-seven contest, that they had nothing to lose, “we can only win.”

The skipper did run through the technical questions that were posed, about how they had developed since their last racing when they ousted Team UK from the Prada Cup final.

“We have a new set of sails – the full range – a few changes to the foil, a few changes from an aerodynamic point of view, and to the systems to make the transitions (manoevures) faster,” he said.

Sirena underlined the newness of the AC75 foiling monohulls, which are still early in their development.

“We have only raced this boat 16 times, which is nothing, we are only at the beginning of this class.

He thought it might be a different America’s Cup contest, if the teams had not lost the build-up regattas scheduled for Cagliari and Portsmouth during 2020, due to Covid-19.

Both Sirena and his rival Peter Burling were asked bluntly if their boats had clocked more than 57 knots.

Burling said ‘No’. Sirena gave a little more away. “We touched 53.4, that was our best measurement.”

The Italian cup veteran is leading from the shore this time, with co-helmsmen Jimmy Spithill and Francesco Bruni, making the calls on the water.

However, Sirena is a big believer in the new class of boat.

“It’s the most exciting boat I've ever sailed in my life – we are pretty confident with our boat, we know they (Team New Zealand) are going to be fast, and be hard to beat – it’s a game, sport,” said Sirena.

Neither skipper was giving away much on their own perceptions of strengths and weaknesses.

“We know we could be strong in certain conditions, and we know we could be strong in the pre-starts,” Sirena told the media. On his rivals he was more guarded.

“It’s hard to tell, hard to judge performance, but we watch them sailing – we don’t have any (race) data from them apart from the Christmas cup, so it is a bit of an unknown.”

“We followed them and we monitored them on their practice days, and in the last weeks we sailed just hundreds of metres apart, but we never lined up against them – both teams were a bit sceptical to stay too close.”

Sirena was philosophical on how Italy’s most competitive America’s Cup campaign will play out from here.

“If they beat us, it means they did better than us, it’s sport.”