America's Cup: Offwater spats revive between Italy and defender Team NZ's event arm

Two new off-water spats have surfaced in the America’s Cup with the Italian challenger of record (COR) seeking to put someone on the race management boat, and have more say in the global television coverage.

COR put its bids to the event’s Arbitration Panel on the first day of racing on Wednesday, and lost both, but Team New Zealand’s event arm agreed to invited COR aboard the officials’ boat.

The bids reflect COR asserting what it believes to be its right to greater influence, now that it’s team Luna Rossa has reached the ultimate round of the contest, against defender Team New Zealand.

COR had wanted its technical director, former top sailor Matteo Plazzi, to have a place on the On Water Operations Centre (OWOC) boat which controls marshalling and monitors race conditions.

“Matteo Plazzi had been there throughout the Prada Cup, and so we were expecting him to be there through the match,” COR’s representative Francesco Cattani Longanesi told Stuff.

“We were surprised by the very strong position against that, to have him there as an observer,” he said.

Team New Zealand’s event arm (ACE) told the panel there was no entitlement for COR to be on the boat in the Match, and that Plazzi’s presence during Covid-19 alert level two restrictions, had only been possible due to ACE chair Tina Symmans giving up her place.

“There is no reason to believe that the ACE representatives, officials and public authority representatives on the OWOC boat will behave partially, inequitably, or contrary to the Rules,” ACE submitted to the panel.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Race officials struggled to shift a large spectator fleet after a course change in the America's Cup World Series in Auckland.

“The Challenger has presented no such evidence supporting any suggestion of potential misconduct by those on the OWOC boat, and any such suggestion is rejected by ACE in the strongest possible terms.”

The Panel found there was no right for COR to be on the boat, but ACE has offered a place after Covid-19 alert level one rules, allowed more people on board.

The bid relating to the television coverage sought permission for COR to have a place in the International Broadcast Centre which produces the global live coverage.

Longanesi told Stuff that now with Luna Rossa in the Match, a quarter of the global TV audience is Italian, with 5 million watching at 4am local time.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Challenger of Record representative Francesco Cattani Longanesi.

He said COR was also picking up the majority of the television costs.

“COR and the defender split it 50/50 up to a certain sum and above that COR pays 75 percent, so all in all we pay the majority,” he said.

“It is a like a publisher, he may have his say with the editorial line – we did request that for the Match, in a constructive way,” he told Stuff.

ACE argued against representatives linked to either team, having a place in the Broadcast Centre.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Data from the race boats goes live into the International Broadcast Centre.

“It is an established precedent in America’s Cup competition that due to the amount of confidential design and performance information generated by the yachts much of which does not become public, that it would be inappropriate for any Competitor representatives to be present in such a TV production room during racing,” said ACE.

“This is clearly an attempt to interfere with the editorial independence of the ACTV production which is wholly unacceptable and not in compliance with the principles of sportsmanship and fair play governing our sport."

The Arbitration Panel accepted ACE’s view in its short decision, with neither side being allowed in the broadcast centre or have exposure to boat data that goes to the centre.