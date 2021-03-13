America's Cup: Team NZ's Peter Burling defends AC75 class as racing turns predictable

Team NZ skipper Peter Burling on the need to square the scorebaord after going 2-1 down

Team New Zealand skipper Peter Burling has defended the AC75 class of boats after a second day of the America’s Cup Match in which whoever won the start won the race.

Luna Rossa and Team New Zealand are locked at 2-2 in what’s turning out to be a tenser series than some expected.

While that excitement will build as both teams edge towards the required seven wins to take the Auld Mug, there have not been too many thrilling moments so far after the first leg in each race.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Peter Burling says these America's Cup boats are going four times faster than the last time Team New Zealand defended the Auld Mug.

New Zealand stops for each America’s Cup, but for most this will be the first sailing they’ve watched since Team New Zealand triumphed in Bermuda in 2017.

As the shop window for the sport, it’s crucial that the America’s Cup is exciting, but on the evidence so far, some might be tempted to change their TV channels once they’ve seen who’s won the start.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Jimmy Spithill says the racing will likely be more dynamic on Course C, also known as the Stadium Course.

Team New Zealand came up with the concept of these 75-foot foiling monohulls, with Luna Rossa also having an input into the design.

There’s no doubting they look spectacular, but a question being asked by some is if they’re good for exciting racing and Burling believes the answer is yes.

“I love the boats,” Burling told Stuff on Friday night.

STUFF Stuff's Duncan Johnstone, Todd Niall and former America's Cup sailor Carl Whiting review Day 2 of the Cup Match, and hear from Jimmy Spithill and Peter Burling

“They’re absolutely the right thing for Cup racing. I don’t know how many tacks we did today in a couple of pre-starts.

“If anyone can look back at Cup racing in 2000, the start was very important then and obviously tacking was very important then and it was very hard to make a pass.

“That is exactly what we’ve got now, except at four times the speed.

“It definitely makes for exciting racing, with small margins and I’m just looking forward to the competition over the next few days.”

Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa will now be racing every day until the winner of the 36th America’s Cup is found, weather permitting.

Luna Rossa have already had plenty of experience in reviewing a day’s race and preparing for the next, but for Team New Zealand, this is still something that’s new to them.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF With two wins each, this America's Cup match will go until at least Monday.

But Burling says they’ve been doing well at reviewing what’s working and what’s not, then pressing on.

“You’re definitely in a quick turnaround out on the water,” he said.

“We did a great job of sitting down and making some subtle tweaks of what we did in the first race and managing to get it right in the second one [on Friday].

“But you definitely have a lot of time at night and in the mornings to drill in on what you want to change for the next day.

“Obviously, all of the big ticket items are gone, but there is still a lot of speed on the table.”

Meanwhile, with four of a maximum of 13 races done and dusted, there are almost as many unanswered questions about how these boats compare now as there were when the Match started.

But Luna Rossa co-helmsman Jimmy Spithill says what’s certainly clear is that the starts are crucial.

“What it’s clearly shown is that if you can get the first cross, you’ve got a damn good shot at winning the race,” he said.

“But all of the courses can get quite dynamic, especially Course C on a south-westerly, that’s probably going to be the most dynamic course and there, you’re going to see some passing lanes.”