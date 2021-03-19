America's Cup: Sound the alarm bells - Alinghi look ready to return

For one last time, Todd Niall and Duncan Johnstone analyse New Zealand's cup winning final race and look ahead to the future of the America's Cup.

Double America’s Cup winner Ernesto Bertarelli has given a strong hint he is ready to return to the game on the back of Team New Zealand’s successful defence in Auckland.

Team New Zealand beat Luna Rossa 7-3 on Wednesday, and the Swiss billionaire is eager to hear of the defenders’ plans moving forward.

"Congratulations to Team New Zealand for the sporting and technological success it has achieved,” Bertarelli said in a statement reported in Italian media.

John Selkirk/Stuff Ernesto Bertarelli had Kiwi yachting stars like Russell Coutts and Brad Butterworth to thank for his 2003 America's Cup success in Auckland.

“To Luna Rossa, our compliments for the competitive spirit shown and for all the fantastic emotions that the Italian team offered in the final.

“The AC75s have shown their full potential. We look forward to hearing about the plans for the future of the America's Cup, and we really hope it will be a growing event that brings together teams from all over the world."

There was speculation that Alinghi were ready to be challenger of record if Luna Rossa managed to beat Team New Zealand.

Bertarelli’s continued interest is encouraging as the event is in desperate need of more teams.

But his return could be a double-edged sword.

Bertarelli swooped on Team New Zealand’s sailing resources when they were in exactly the same position after they defended the Auld Mug in 2000 on the back of their breakthrough win in San Diego in 1995.

Stars like skipper Russell Coutts and tactician Brad Butterworth jumped ship to get on board with Alinghi and returned to Auckland to smash Team New Zealand in 2003 and then defended the Cup in Valencia four years later.

Alinghi lost the Cup to Larry Ellison’s Oracle in a bitter deed of gift challenge in contrasting multihulls in 2010 and Bertarelli never returned.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Skipper Peter Burling and Team New Zealand soak up their latest America’s Cup win.

He was sceptical of the AC75 foiling monohull design but appears to have been won over by the radical concept on their performances in Auckland.

There has been speculation Alinghi are keen on purchasing Team New Zealand’s original AC75 Te Aihe as a platform to get into this new high-paced sailing environment.

He has the resources to get more than just a second-hand boat, and in the current environment designers are as important as sailors for any new team wanting to make an instant impact, like Bertarelli did with his win on debut in 2003.

He has kept a successful sailing team in operation, winning foiling multihull world titles. But it's a giant step to the AC75s.

Team New Zealand are yet to confirm their plans for the next America’s Cup.

Securing the team’s future financially is the priority for Team New Zealand, fearing their resources could be plundered.