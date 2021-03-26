America's Cup: Luna Rossa eager to keep Jimmy Spithill, slam Team NZ's 'farcical' plan

Team New Zealand grinder Steve Fergusson says winning his first America's Cup was "top of the list" in life's moments.

Luna Rossa want to keep Jimmy Spithill with a long-term vision for the America’s Cup beyond a deed of gift challenge between New Zealand and Britain they describe as “a farce”.

The Italians have moved quickly to secure their future after losing the America’s Cup match 7-3 to Team New Zealand in Auckland last week.

Skipper and team director Max Sirena told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera the syndicate had already signed up 90 per cent of their current design team for the next campaign.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Luna Rossa's Jimmy Spithill contemplates what might have been after losing the America's Cup to Team New Zealand.

Sirena, who instigated Luna Rossa’s revolutionary co-helmsmen approach, wants both of the men on the wheels, Spithill and Francesco Bruni, back as they look at their sailing crew.

"My goal is to confirm Jimmy and Checco, which was great,” he said.

The tough new nationality rules being implemented by Team New Zealand and new challenger of record Team UK will limit movement of the current bunch of sailors. But Spithill, a two-time Cup winner with vast experience and huge competitiveness, could still be a target.

COR 36 | Studio Borlenghi Jimmy Spithill and Francesco Bruni constantly refined their work as co-helmsmen aboard Luna Rossa.

Spithill would be allowed to stay with Luna Rossa, having spent two of the last three years in Italy as required under the new protocol.

He could also qualify for an Australian team if a challenge eventuated from his country of birth, while he could be a target for a wealthy emerging nation like China who have dispensation to bring in foreign sailors.

Luna Rossa are making plans for an America's Cup regatta in 2023 or 2024 and are eager to hear the formal intentions of Team New Zealand.

Sirena has not been impressed by continued speculation around a mid-cycle deed of gift challenge between Team New Zealand and Team UK in Britain, possibly as early as next year.

“A dual event would be a disaster for the whole America's Cup world, as well as a farce,” Sirena told Corriere della Sera.

ACE | Studio Borlenghi Luna Rossa skipper Max Sirena saw another Italian America’s Cup campaign end in frustration.

Sirena, 49, who has won the America’s Cup with Oracle (2010) and Team New Zealand (2017), confirmed he is eager to stay involved in yachting’s pinnacle event though said the next challenge would be his last.

“This (Auckland 2021) would have been too, if we had been able to bring it to Italy for the first time in 170 years of sailing history. It was not taken for granted that (team principal) Patrizio Bertelli would put this wonderful adventure in my hands: he bet on me, I owe him a lot.

“We have reached a very high level, now we have to build an even stronger team. I cannot and do not want to give up right now “.