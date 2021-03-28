America's Cup: Team NZ's champion boat already a design dinosaur

Team NZ coach Ray Davies wants a smaller, more accessible boat as part of the next America's Cup.

The design potential in the America’s Cup has already left Team New Zealand’s champion boat in its wake.

Team New Zealand design boss Dan Bernasconi, one of the key drivers in the stunning AC75s that enthralled global audiences with their performances at Auckland 2021, believes they are only scratching the surface with the new class of foiling monohulls.

“There’s a huge amount that we have learnt over these last three years. If the class rule stayed exactly the same, I’m sure the boat that we won in would not be at all competitive in three years time. There is so much more for these to give,” a proud Bernasconi, who helped formulate the class rule, told Stuff.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Team New Zealand’s Te Rehutai proved to be a step ahead during the America’s Cup action in Auckland.

“We have taken the first steps with Te Aihe and Te Rehutai but there are several more generations to come, I hope.”

Bernasconi felt the wide differences in the small four-team fleet involved in Auckland, that produced eight boats over the last cycle, proved how the boundaries were still being explored.

“The class is moving quickly, there is no convergence between the boats that were in this regatta, there is still quite a big difference between hull shapes, the foil shapes, the sails. So yeah, there is a lot left to learn.”

Team New Zealand produced the best allround package with Te Rehutai that appeared to be a step ahead of the challengers and really started hitting top gear towards the end of an enthralling Cup match against Luna Rossa which was won 7-3.

ACE | Studio Borlenghi/Stuff Significant design differences between the Kiwis and Italians prove there is till much to be explored with the AC75 class.

Yet the long production time of the build, means much of the initial thinking that went into some of the key areas of Te Rehutai, was made almost two years ago. Time has already marched on and won't stop as the Kiwis look to stay ahead of a chasing pack, equally motivated to produce a Cup-winning boat.

As the regatta desperately looks to get more teams involved by cutting costs and limiting teams to one boat, Bernasconi felt newcomers could be competitive.

“That was a concern this first time around,” he admitted. “Going into a second generation is always a little bit easier, you’ve seen what works and what doesn’t. So hopefully the exciting racing will be something that really encourages other teams to get involved.”

While there was a mix of relief and delight that the AC75s proved effective in bringing a match-racing element to the event, Bernasconi conceded improvements could be made to help that area. That could be as simple as redefining the courses for boats that turn areas as big as football fields into postage stamps with their speed.

“We’d definitely look at that next time around and see if there are any changes that might make better racing.”

Phil Walter/Getty Images Team New Zealand designer Dan Bernasconi (with glasses), savours another America's Cup success with Ray Davies, Blair Tuke, Peter Burling, and Glenn Ashby.

Sir Ben Ainslie, whose Team UK now take on the responsibilities of challenger of record and will work with Team New Zealand in shaping the future of the boats and the event, is enthused by the potential of the AC75s.

His team showed how quickly gains could be made during a rollercoaster campaign in Auckland and felt one performance zone that affected his syndicate was an area that needed attention.

“I think these boats are extraordinary; the scale of them, the speeds they are capable of generating,” he said in The Telegraph this week.

“If there is a weak spot it is probably the light air performance. But that’s something we can work on. Whether we end up taking weight out of the boat, use a different sail or foil configuration, we should be targeting the boat foiling effectively in 6 knots.”

The fascination now is in where the next regatta is held. The talk of a one-off challenge in Britain between Team New Zealand and Team UK, as early as next year, with a return to a full regatta in Auckland in 2024 could push things further in favour of the Kiwis and Brits.

Team UK’s billionaire backer Sir Jim Ratcliffe is adamant they would need a new boat to be competitive with Team New Zealand.

If both syndicates got into a fresh build for their two-team 37th edition of the Cup, they’d take a huge design advantage into the quick development phase for the 38th edition in 2024.