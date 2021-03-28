Carl Whiting: America's Cup becomes a three-dimensional Snakes and Ladders game for Team New Zealand

OPINION: You may think that the America’s Cup is won out on the water by the fastest boat with the best sailors. The fact is, behind the hi-tech design team and world-class crew sits a business brains trust that rivals the think tanks of multinational corporations.

Make no mistake, the America’s Cup is big business, and with big business comes big money, and with big money comes big politics, whether we like it or not. At the end of every cup cycle there is always a multi-dimensional game of Snakes and Ladders played out across three axes: timing, talent and tons of money.

All crews know they have to extract the maximum value out of all three.

COR 36 | Studio Borlenghi Team New Zealand and Team UK duelling it out in the Isle of Wight is one of the options on the table.

The Challenger of Record for the 36th America’s Cup was Luna Rossa. They played a key role in every move throughout the event. They helped set the rules, so understood the possibilities earlier than other challengers, they had veto rights on race dates and wind limits.

However, the Italians now find themselves sliding down the game board, their role taken over by Team UK, which has raced up the ladder to take over as the new Challenger of Record.

What does all this mean? Will it work better than it did with the Italians? Will this new arrangement suit everyone or just those at the top of the board? Countless questions are yet to be answered, and at this stage we can only really speculate. But there are already some moves and counter-moves taking shape…

SUPPLIED Carl "Tiny" Whiting says the brains trust likes what is developing at the 36th America's Cup in Auckland.

First, all four teams from the last event have signalled their intention to return, and there is already speculation about interest from Swiss billionaire Ernesto Bertarelli and Alignhi.

Others may be interested, but only if the price is right.

There is no doubt there is a split amongst sailing communities at the moment. The purists would like to see the cup return to a more affordable, traditional style of boat. But you also can’t deny that America’s Cup is riding on a high right now after a thrilling final.

The boats were Formula-1 futuristic, flying across the water at hitherto unimaginable speeds. The visuals and setting were stunning and the skill of the sailors simply breathtaking.

So what does this mean? Because Sir Ben Ainslie and Sir James Ratcliffe can back their position as Challenger of Record with an eye-watering budget, they are firmly in the driving seat when it comes to the negotiations that are taking place right now. And make no mistake, this British team will do whatever it takes to get their hands on the America’s Cup for the first time in 170 years. It’s now so close they can almost taste it.

Team New Zealand’s financial vulnerability presents the perfect opportunity for a big budget team to apply pressure. With NZ as defender, partnered with the Team UK as challenger, interesting possibilities have already been set up–namely holding a Deed of Gift Challenge racing around the Isle of Wight.

That’s where the first match was raced and won by America, giving the Cup the name it has today.

History. Tradition. The possibility of redemption.

But in the modern era, a Deed of Gift challenge has never been a popular or positive situation for the cup to be in. It has typically meant teams were locked in lengthy and expensive court battles creating uncertainty and limited participation, as only two teams can take part. The rest sit on the sideline waiting for a result that will allow a return to a multi-boat regatta.

Some teams, however, can’t hold together for an extended period. Twelve teams contested the cup in Valencia in 2007. In the subsequent Deed of Gift battle between Alinghi and Oracle, the delays and uncertainty meant it was a long time before the America’s Cup saw double-digit team numbers again.

That leads to the big question. Will Grant Dalton and Kevin Shoebridge take the event offshore?

Todd Niall/Stuff Team New Zealand's Kevin Shoebridge says they have a lot on their plate planning for the next defence.

I bumped into Kevin Shoebridge at the Westhaven Marina this week, and after congratulating him on the team’s incredible performance l asked him how things were going. His smile quickly turned into a face of concern, followed by the response that they had a lot on their plate right now trying to finalise a plan for the event.

They have a big responsibility to secure an agreement that doesn’t disadvantage them and to secure the funding they need to be competitive. They need to keep the crew together – and not only the sailing crew. No small task and as always, they are up against teams with tons more money and other resources.

The development of the AC75 class has proved to be a huge advantage for Team New Zealand, as they showed themselves to be superior when it came to the design and sailing of these boats. To carry this comparative advantage through to the next event, the sooner it happens the better. Timing.

Kiwis are proud of our national teams, and we all want to see the America’s Cup run here again in Auckland. But to get there we have to keep moving up the multidimensional Snakes and Ladders board. Money talks, the clock continues to tick, and talented people need to consider their own interests.

The Brains Trust behind Team New Zealand certainly has their work cut out creating a future for the event that they can defend while keeping their supporters happy.

Carl (Tiny) Whiting is a three-time America’s Cup sailor, sailing world champion and former Olympian. Carl now shares his love of sailing through Whiting Sailing, his family-run sailing school and charter business.