Peter Burling and Blair Tuke sail off on next mission

A look at the increasing appeal of foiling catamaran racing on a global circuit initiated by Sir Russell Coutts.

It’s back to the future for Peter Burling, Blair Tuke, Josh Junior and Andy Maloney as they return to the scene of their first America’s Cup success.

Fresh off their defence of the Auld Mug at Auckland 2021, the talented quartet head to Bermuda this month for the start of the second season of SailGP, a global series contested in the modified 50-foot foiling catamarans used at the America’s Cup there in 2017.

Comparisons are going to be inevitable on the back of the giant step the latest America’s Cup took with the revolutionary 75-foot foiling monohulls.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff The old firm of Blair Tuke and Peter Burling get their hands on the America's Cup once again.

Both classes exceed 50 knots in top speed but the challenge for the cats will be to hold their own in the eye of a public who were fascinated by the intense action in Auckland.

The big names are all there with Sir Ben Ainslie (GB), Jimmy Spithill (US) heading their teams along with the likes of Nathan Outteridge (Japan) and Tom Slingsby (Australia).

Syndicates from Spain, France and Denmark are also involved in an eight regatta season to be sailed in Bermuda (April 24-25), Taranto, Italy (June 5-6), Plymouth, England (July 17-18), Aarhus, Denmark (August 20-21), Saint-Tropez, France (September 11-12), Cadiz, Spain (October 9-10), Christchurch, New Zealand, (January 29-30) and the US$1 million winner-takes-all grand final in San Francisco, US (March 26-27).

NZL SailGP/Stuff Louis Sinclair, Blair Tuke, Andy Maloney, Erica Dawson, Josh Junior, Liv Mackay, Marcus Hansen and Peter Burling form the New Zealand SailGP team.

The New Zealand SailGP team, brought into the fold by Kiwi great Sir Russell Coutts who oversees the series, won’t have the benefit of the cyclors that were central to their Cup success in Bermuda four years ago with a strict one-design class rule hanging over the supplied catamarans that feature crews of five sailors.

Grinders Marcus Hansen and Louis Sinclair, who were also part of Team New Zealand’s success, are in the SailGP squad which has taken on the gender equality issue with Liv Mackay and Erica Dawson brought into the wider group to gain crucial foiling experience.

“We believe a constant high performance environment gives our team members incredible development opportunities and keeps them at the top of their game,” Tuke said.

It’s a perfect setting for the core of the Team New Zealand crew to stay busy in the heart of the foiling game - and conveniently at someone else’s expense.

Supplied SailGP has proven to produce high-speed action at close quarters.

Burling and Tuke face a busy schedule, squeezing in an Olympic training camp in Northland before their departure to Bermuda.

With their America’s Cup commitments now completed, they are working their SailGP program around their defence of the 49er gold medal at Tokyo 2021.

The quick-fire SailGP format has noticeable differences to the America’s Cup apart from the boats.

The two-day regattas feature five fleet races involving all teams. The top two teams then square off in a match race to be crowned event champion.

The big challenge for SailGP will be to complete its ambitious program. Having had a successful debut in 2019 when the F50 cats were named boat of the year, the 2020 season was suspended after the opening regatta in Sydney and eventually cancelled as the global Covid-19 pandemic took its toll on the international sporting landscape.

SailGP Six of New Zealand's top women's sailors are looking to join Peter Burling and Blair Tuke in the ground-breaking foiling catamaran circuit.

The Kiwi SailGP squad are looking to get vaccinated for their campaign and strict health protocols are being enforced with much of the action to take place in Europe which continues to struggle with the pandemic.

In Bermuda, SailGP's Covid-safe plan includes reducing the number of people at events, creating and living in designated bubble environments, the reduction of hospitality, spectator and media services and regular testing.

Burling and Tuke will also use SailGP as a global platform for their environmental passion at Live Ocean, the marine conservation organisation they founded.

“All the New Zealand SailGP Team members are passionate about the ocean, and we’re excited to step up as champions for a healthy ocean on the world stage. The race for a live ocean is on,” Burling said.

SailGP recently announced it has achieved both the carbon neutral international standard and joined the UN climate neutral now initiative. Its ambition is to have all events fully powered by clean energy by 2025.