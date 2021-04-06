America's Cup: Team NZ ace predicts bright future as hosting intrigue builds

Team New Zealand coach Ray Davies emphasizes the role the entire team played in retaining the Auld Mug.

Team New Zealand veteran Ray Davies is adamant the America’s Cup is well placed to push on from its success at Auckland 2021.

Moving the Cup forward is now the intrigue after Team New Zealand took on Sir Ben Ainslie’s Team UK as the new challenger of record to shape the immediate future of yachting’s pinnacle event.

Davies, the Team New Zealand coach and a key man in the design of the AC75 boat that proved so captivating in its first Cup cycle, sees a bright future.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Team New Zealand again have the responsibility of moving the America's Cup forward after their resounding win over Luna Rossa in Auckland.

He said no hosting decision process would be made until Auckland and the New Zealand government had presented their vision, having been given 90 days from Team New Zealand’s success against Luna Rossa, a 7-3 result completed on March 17.

READ MORE:

* America's Cup: Sir Ben Ainslie's big call

* America's Cup: Another full regatta in Auckland next year is latest from Cup's crystal ball

* America's Cup: Team NZ's champion boat already a design dinosaur



That would be weighed up against international alternatives.

“Then it’s wide open. There are all sorts of options out there, but we have to try to figure out which is the best one and what is actually do-able in this climate as well,” Davies told the Yacht Racing Life podcast in a lengthy interview.

“It is all a little bit tricky, but the intent is there from a lot of people to keep it all rolling as a remarkable event.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Team New Zealand designer Dan Bernasconi (with glasses), savours another America's Cup success with Ray Davies, Blair Tuke, Peter Burling, and Glenn Ashby.

“It’s fantastic to see all these other teams are itching to go again as well.

“It couldn’t really be more positive. Historically it has always been wobbly at this point, but it is probably stronger than it has been in quite a few years.”

Team UK are obviously in and Luna Rossa and American Magic have both indicated a willingness to continue.

“We want to see more teams. It’s hard to know what the right number is, at least a couple more would be amazing,” Davies said, believing the decision to restrict teams to just one boat build in the next cycle would help reduce the costs that many see as prohibitive.

Davies has been around the Cup scene since 2000 and involved in every Team New Zealand challenge and defence since 2003. He admits the current transitional period is always testing.

“It’s always really, really tough as soon as a cup finishes, whether you're winning or losing,” he told the Yacht Racing Life podcast.

“There is never enough work for everyone just to roll over and keep going.

“This particular phase is always pretty challenging because you don’t tend to leave much on the table ... you are financially spent and the people are spent.

“It’s a time when everyone needs to have a break and have a breath and regroup to think about what they want to do with the next few years of their life ... shake themselves off. It doesn't seem to take too long before everyone realises they want to do it again.”

RICKY WILSON The euphoria of Team New Zealand’s America’s Cup triumph over Luna Rossa has now been replaced by some hard decisions about the event’s future.

Davies said the defenders now had a smaller group working on taking the defence forward.

Davies felt the AC75 had proven itself worthy and the quick decision to retain the principles of the design moving forward gave everyone some certainty.

There were improvements that could be made, and they would be looked at between Team New Zealand and Team UK.

“The whole process of what we do with the class rule is going to take some time, not because we want to delay at all, but it does need to have a proper review.”

Davies said potential items of a review could include: the self-righting rule, the use of winches, a self tacking jib, to stay with the double-skin mainsail or not, initiating a different rig size, stipulating the number of grinders, rudders and bow sprits.

“I’d like to think it’s not going to be too different from what we have now.”