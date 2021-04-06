America's Cup: Luna Rossa out to replicate Team NZ's winning formula

Team NZ Flight Controller Blair Tuke says the race that won the America's Cup was their best of the regatta.

Luna Rossa boss Patrizio Bertelli believes his Italian America’s Cup syndicate must try to replicate the successful formula of Team New Zealand.

Bertelli has already committed his team to staying in the Cup game and now wants to keep them busy, believing momentum is crucial as they look to build on their 7-3 loss to Team New Zealand in last month’s gripping America’s Cup match in Auckland.

“We need to work continuously, without interruptions, otherwise objectives are lost from sight. New Zealand's strength is precisely this, in recent years it has always worked,” Bertelli told Italian radio station Rai Gr Parlamento.

LUNA ROSSA PRADA PIRELLI Team New Zealand boss Grant Dalton and Luna Rossa's Patrizio Bertelli fell out as the pressures of Auckland 2021 built in the last cycle of the America's Cup.

"We are already working to be at the next America's Cup, we are working on the work programs, and we have already defined the contractual aspects with the team. It is all confirmed and a good omen.”

READ MORE:

* America's Cup: Luna Rossa eager to keep Jimmy Spithill, slam Team NZ's 'farcical' plan

* Jimmy Spithill concedes it was like taking a knife to a gunfight against Team New Zealand



Having missed Bermuda 2017 because of unhappiness with an ever-changing set of rules laid down by then holder Oracle, Luna Rossa returned to produce their best result in 21 years of trying to win the Auld Mug with a highly competitive final against the Kiwis.

Luna Rossa made a strong start to take The Match to 3-3 and could have been even better placed but for a couple of costly mistakes during the middle phase of the final.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Luna Rossa put up a brave effort against Team New Zealand in the America’s Cup match in Auckland.

“We had a bit of bad luck in the final against New Zealand, but this is sport,” Bertelli said.

“It was an exciting and intense adventure, which attracted the attention of all athletes. We look to the past while thinking about the future.”

Luna Rossa have begun the process of returning their two AC75 boats from Auckland to Cagliari, looking to train there during the European summer as they wait to hear the arrangements of the next America’s Cup.

Team New Zealand and new challenger of record Team UK have confirmed the AC75s will be retained, but the Kiwis haven’t announced where and when they will defend the America’s Cup.