America's Cup: Irish hosting bid looks sunk

The yachting world awaits to see where the Team New Zealand will defend the America's Cup in 2024.

Ireland’s audacious bid to host the America’s Cup looks to be sunk under the weight of political pressure.

A decision on the successful hosting venue for the 37th edition of the Cup is planned to be announced on Friday, but late drama continues to unfold that could impact that timing.

Cork, in the southern Munster province, surprisingly emerged as one of the favourites to be the venue for the 37th America’s Cup planned for 2024.

Cork, a Spanish national bid that appears to have the favour of their government, and Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, had been favoured as the final three in an international bidding war that reportedly drew 35 expressions of interest.

NATALIE CROCKETT/STUFF Thousands of fans at the America’s Cup fan village react to Team NZ’s win.

Auckland remains a faint hope as private funding is sought to manage the shortfall in a New Zealand government offer that was rejected by defenders Team New Zealand and their backers at the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron.

The hosting process was always expected to go down to the wire and that certainly seems to be the way this huge decision is playing out. There will be last-minute attempts to salvage the Irish deal, but they clearly have a mountain to climb.

Fresh reports in leading Irish media on Thursday (NZT) reflect the struggles to get the bid across the line there.

The Irish Examiner said Ireland was “expected to be out of the running” to host the America’s Cup with government sources telling them “there appeared to be no political will to back the event” after latest meetings.

They reported there had been “high-level contacts between senior representatives of the government here and the race authorities in New Zealand over the last 48 hours”.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Team New Zealand's defence of the America's Cup in the 37th regatta is still to unfold.

The Irish government was requesting more time for due diligence on the massive spend with suggestions that could take as much as six months which would be unworkable in the logistics of Cup’s timeframe.

The Irish Independent carried a similar report, saying government officials had advised against the plan to host yachting’s biggest spectacle in Cork.

While there were concerns about the cost-return equation, there were “also fears over how infrastructure for the competition could be delivered at time when the government is struggling to get a handle on the housing crisis”.

Ireland’s Business Post reported “well-placed source say the bid is dead in the water”.

As usual the America’s Cup is a polarising subject and the prospect of Ireland “dropping the ball” so late in the game had some fans angry.

Earlier, The Irish Times reported that Ireland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney was facing “growing resistance in the coalition government” to state funding of the America’s Cup that could be as high as $250m.

The report said “there is also uncertainty over the potential returns from a major state investment in an elite event, at a time when many other sports remain underfunded”. Health and education needs had also been expressed.

There has been growing anticipation and excitement in Ireland’s southern region with the realisation that their bid was in the final mix.

“It’s ours to lose now,” Cork Chamber of Commerce president Paula Cogan said earlier in the week believing the region would live to regret any decision not to back “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to host such a huge global sporting event”.

But the reality appears to be that the powerbrokers at higher levels are facing increasing scrutiny over the huge funding required to make the America’s Cup happen in Ireland for the first time.

Coveney himself is under personal scrutiny, caught up in a political scandal over the appointment of Katherine Zappone as a United Nations special envoy.

He is facing a Sinn Fein confidence motion in parliament this week, though he is expected to survive.

Last weekend Valencia announced it had withdrawn from the bidding process as it failed to align the three-pronged political support it required for funding.

But a Spain remains in the hosting race with the emergence of a more national approach that could take in several venues, including Barcelona and Valencia which hosted the 2007 America’s Cup.