America's Cup: Late Auckland funding bid finally arrives for Team NZ

Team New Zealand are still to announce where they will defend the America’s Cup after successfully defending it in Auckland in 2021.

Team New Zealand have finally received more details about the private funding bid to keep the next America’s Cup in Auckland and are “exploring that option”.

Rich-lister Mark Dunphy believes he has a consortium willing to fund the shortfall in government spending that has Team New Zealand and the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron set to take their 2024 defence of the Auld Mug offshore.

Dunphy’s bold claims that first surfaced in late July have now seen a letter arrive at the champion syndicate on the eve of Friday’s planned announcement to confirm the successful host.

NATALIE CROCKETT/STUFF Thousands of fans at the America’s Cup fan village react to Team NZ’s win.

“Yes, ETNZ and RNZYS received a long awaited letter from Mr Dunphy just over 24 hours ago,” Team New Zealand confirmed to Stuff on Thursday morning.

“While the letter is not yet a clear or definitive proposal, it would be remiss for us to not continue to explore the option of the 37th AC in Auckland, and we have requested further clarification on certain points as well as seeking answers to outstanding questions posed in our past letters to him.”

Given the late arrival of Dunphy’s mystery envelope and the late developments involving the international bids, it wouldn’t surprise if the hosting announcement is delayed.

Valencia pulled out of the process last weekend and the Irish bid by Cork, seemingly the favourite, is falling over under the weight of political pressure over the huge funding involved.

That leaves a Spanish government-backed national option centred around Barcelona, and Jeddah in Saudi Arabia as the live offshore options.

A slight delay in the hosting announcement wouldn’t be critical to the logistics of the 37th edition of the America’s Cup. It’s basically announcing a stretch of water to sail on, though there is an obvious need to push on with the build of infrastructure in the offshore options.

What will be more important to prospective challenging syndicates is the protocol that is set to be released on November 17 - a vast document that outlines the details of the designs and rules involved.

That information will be central to the timeframe of a team’s design, build and testing process, and postponements there would be damaging, especially with very real hopes of increasing the challengers' fleet from the three involved in Auckland this year.

The way this hosting process is evolving, it could be a case of the last bid standing.

The delicate nature of the politics involved, along with the magnitude of the funding and the actual event, are what sets hosting the America’s Cup apart from ordinary sporting occasions.

This has been a polarising process for New Zealand from the moment Team New Zealand confirmed they were going to the international market to try to find the financial security needed for the syndicate’s ongoing success if a deal couldn’t be struck at home.

Dunphy’s tardy offer deserves exploration. Given the messy public nature of it though, it is difficult to see how a working relationship can evolve to keep the Cup here.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff The 2021 America’s Cup provided compelling action.

Auckland’s biggest plus for a second successive Cup is its established infrastructure, a significant investment already made that means a huge saving a second time around.

A recent poll suggested strong Kiwi appetite for retaining the Cup and an even split on the government increasing its investment to help achieve that. Could an 11th hour change of heart happen?

Spain has a proven record with the Cup from Valencia 2007, providing ideal sailing conditions and a sponsor-friendly environment. Details of the new national bid there have been scant but anything involving a multi-venue approach raises the prospect of complications.

Yet, with Cork’s demise, Spain may find itself in front of the small fleet.

Stuff understands Jeddah initially came surprisingly light on financial terms despite the petrodollars available.

There’s no doubt they would put on a spectacular show though it would involve handling political dynamite. There are suggestions of American unease over the Saudi option and the first Women’s America’s Cup being launched in that environment doesn’t appear a comfortable fit.

The evaluation process takes in more than just financials - team bases, weather and courses, sponsorship impacts, media environments and, of course, meeting the needs of Team New Zealand are all involved in a 15-point system.

It’s a tricky equation that has got more tricky with each day of the past week.