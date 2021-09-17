America's Cup: Publicly-promoted home defence bid adrift amid secrecy

Team NZ COO Kevin Shoebridge was relieved as Te Rehutai crossed the line to retain the America's Cup for New Zealand.

The private backer hoping to keep the next America’s Cup defence from going offshore says Team New Zealand is “nit-picking” in saying important questions about the plan remain unanswered.

Oil company owner Mark Dunphy would not tell Stuff how much of the target of $80 million in private money had been secured, and Team New Zealand may never be told where it would come from.

Dunphy has launched a website promoting his hope that private funding can keep the 37th Cup in Auckland, and on Friday released an ‘Open Letter to Aotearoa New Zealand’ talking up the bid.

However as the cup defender extends negotiations with potential overseas hosts, Spain, Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, and possibly still Cork in Ireland, the substance of the privately-supported alternative is still unclear.

Dunphy told Stuff a written reply was today going to Team New Zealand (ETNZ) which he believed answered questions they had about how much money was available, and some explanation about its source.

“The right way to deal with that is to have a meeting, we put a very full proposal to them, if it's unclear let’s have a discussion about it,” Dunphy said.

When asked whether any of the backers were offshore, Dunphy said: “I’m not going to comment.”

He then began to say that there are New Zealanders offshore, so how might they be classified, and said all the interested backers were people who had contributed to the team in the past.

Wayne Drought/NZPA Greymouth Petroleum’s Mark Dunphy, pictured in 2007.

Team New Zealand chief executive Grant Dalton earlier said a letter had been received from Dunphy, but not a full proposal.

Dunphy said: “The proposal does tell them the plans for where the money comes from, no doubt about it -it doesn’t identify the donors individually, nor should it.”

In a statement to Stuff, Dalton responded: “That’s totally bizarre.”

“Right now, we simply do not know that they exist and why would they operate in the shadows if they have been involved prior?”

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Team NZ CEO Grant Dalton with the America’s Cup during the 2017 Victory parade in Auckland’s Queen Street.

“Furthermore, governance of ETNZ, and I am sure the NZ Government, would not accept money of significance without understanding its source.”

While Dunphy told Stuff his offer of $5 million “short-term funding” could be cash, Dalton said in the letter received it was described as a loan, and that “ETNZ does not need a loan”.

Team New Zealand has been exploring offshore hosting bids for nearly a year, to see whether deals would be lucrative enough to help fund the sailing campaign, in an environment where sponsorship will be hard to find.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Team New Zealand's Te Rehutai has showcased the potential of the radical AC75 class.

It did not accept a June offer from the government and Auckland Council which was only for event funding, on a level similar to the 2020 deal – totalling $99 million, but mostly ‘in kind” and not cash.

Dunphy in July unveiled plans for wealthy to chip in $80 million, initially insisting Dalton would have to quit as a pre-condition, but then dropping that.

The government today indicated its rejected offer could still be on the table if additional funding came along, but Stuff understands that a condition of any further negotiation with Dunphy, is on condition that agreement is reached with Team New Zealand, which owns the rights to the event.