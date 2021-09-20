America's Cup: Team NZ's Grant Dalton wants to know who is behind home defence plan

Emirates Team New Zealand flight controller Blair Tuke says the race that won the 2021 America's Cup was their best of the regatta.(Video March 2021)

Team New Zealand head Grant Dalton has demanded to know which overseas interests might be connected with a private sector bid to keep the next America’s Cup defence in Auckland.

Dalton has written to businessman Mark Dunphy who is fronting the campaign, specifically asking about contact with former billionaire team owners Larry Ellison, Ernesto Bertarelli and Patrizio Bertelli.

“Can you clarify your intentions, and the nature of any conversation, regarding the approaches made to solicit the support of the New York Yacht Club and who those approaches may have been through,” added Dalton.

Dalton said clear answers about who the Kiwi Home Defence campaign was connected to, were needed before anything further happens.

In July, Dunphy announced he had private backers who could invest $80 million in supporting Team New Zealand to stage the 37th Cup in Auckland, rather than seek more lucrative overseas hosting deals.

Dalton told Stuff the key issue for the team was not just whether the deal was viable, but which overseas interests may be part of it.

Team New Zealand boss Grant Dalton is asking for answers on the proposed home defence bid.

”The money has never added up, all we have been supplied with is a collection of wishful ideas that do not connect,” said Dalton.

In a letter to Dunphy, Dalton wrote: “We are aware of offshore lobbyists that are actively campaigning against the [hosting] bids and request confirmation that neither yourself nor your backers are connected to these lobbying efforts. To date I have received no answer.”

”Also can you clarify the nature of conversations that you or your associates may have had directly or via third parties with Larry Ellison, Ernesto Bertarelli or Patrizio Bertelli,” he wrote.

Ernesto Bertarelli had Kiwi yachting stars like Russell Coutts and Brad Butterwoirth to thank for his 2003 America's Cup success in Auckland.

Billionaire Ellison funded five Oracle-backed campaigns, winning in 2009 against Bertarelli’s Alinghi, and against Team New Zealand in 2013, while Bertelli’s Prada ran five campaigns, beaten by Team New Zealand in 2000 and 2021.

Dalton would not say what his questions were based on, but overseas sailing blogs have suggested Swiss billionaire Bertarelli, who beat Team NZ in 2003 and 2007, may be trying to form a new challenge.

Dunphy would not tell Stuff how much private money had been secured towards the $80 million figure, and in an interview on September 17, said even Team New Zealand may never be told who the other backers were.

Dunphy would not comment on whether any backers were overseas, and when Stuff asked specifically about Bertarelli, said: “Why would he do that? He wants to win … if that’s the suggestion it’s potty.”

In the first of two letters to Team New Zealand about his plan, Dunphy said the Government would need to increase its contribution to the next defence, something Minister of Finance Grant Robertson later ruled out.

Greymouth Petroleum chief executive Mark Dunphy wants to help fund an Auckland America's Cup defence.

Dunphy conducted polling which he said showed the vast majority of New Zealanders want the cup defended in Auckland.

Dalton said an opinion survey the team conducted earlier through pollsters Talbot Mills, showed only 26 per cent supported the idea of the Government spending more to help stage the cup.

Team New Zealand has extended negotiations with Spain, and Jeddah in Saudi Arabia who lodged hosting bids, while a third bidder in Cork, Ireland, said it needed another six months.