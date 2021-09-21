America's Cup: Team NZ says home defence group has links to cup rivals

Team New Zealand grinder Steve Fergusson says winning his first America's Cup was "top of the list" in life's moments.(Video March 2021)

A bid to help privately fund an America’s Cup defence in Auckland appears to be sinking, after its promoter declined to answer Team New Zealand questions about possible overseas involvement.

Oil company owner Mark Dunphy sidestepped specific questions posed in a letter from Team New Zealand CEO Grant Dalton, about links to billionaire team owners Ernesto Bertarelli, Larry Ellison and Patrizio Bertelli.

“We, and our prospective donors, are simply a group of patriotic New Zealanders seeking nothing more nor less than to help the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron (RNZYS) and Team New Zealand (TNZ) ensure the successful home defence of the America’s Cup in 2024,” Dunphy replied to Dalton.

In the letter, which both parties released to Stuff, Dunphy also declined to name any backers: “None of the prospective donors have any interests which in any way conflict with Team New Zealand successfully defending the America’s Cup.”

In increasingly hostile exchanges, Dalton told Stuff on Monday that uncertainty about the funding behind Dunphy was no longer the main issue, but who else might be involved was.

“The money has never added up, all we have been supplied with is a collection of wishful ideas that do not connect,” Dalton told Stuff.

In a statement later on Monday night, Team New Zealand said it had been made aware that what it called “Team Dunphy” had been communicating directly or indirectly with Bertarelli and Ellison.

It said the communication was about an approach made to the New York Yacht Club (NYYC) to gauge its interest in taking a case to the US Supreme Court for it to replace Team New Zealand’s agreed Challenger of Record, England’s Royal Yacht Squadron.

“We have been informed that NYYC has no appetite for such action,” the statement said.

Dalton, who has extended the negotiation period with several offshore bidders, said without straight answers about overseas interests, the Dunphy plan would go no further.

Stuff sought comment from Dunphy’s public relations adviser on the questions Dalton wanted to be answered, and was provided with Dunphy’s written reply to the team.

A catalogue of 15 letters and emails between Dunphy and TNZ showed how the amicable opening exchanges over what was purported as $80 million of private defence funding, quickly unravelled.

Dunphy unveiled the offer publicly in July, as an alternative to the overseas deals which Team New Zealand saw as the only way to gain enough revenue to help fund a winnable campaign for 2024.

Dalton’s initial letter to the wealthy businessman was positive.

“The genuine nature of your offer to help believe me is appreciated and if it came to fruition would keep the Cup here, but the clock is ticking fast now,” Dalton wrote.

Dalton was also blunt about the need for a detailed plan within four days, with July 19 the date the team was due to name the short-list of three overseas contenders. An uncomplicated offer was also required.

“It would need to come unencumbered. Team New Zealand operates efficiently now, it is a proven winner and in respect to ‘how we run our business’ we are not looking for help or influence at any level,” he wrote.

It was almost two months before Dunphy wrote in any detail to Team New Zealand and the yacht squadron.

By then, the offer was in trouble, with Dunphy publicly saying a condition was that Dalton, who led the team to four consecutive cup finals, winning the last two, would have to quit.

Dunphy then publicly changed his mind, saying that was no longer a condition, and had been demanded by backers who would not take part any more.

The talk of $80m in Dunphy’s initial plan, had by the time he wrote to Dalton on September 19, become a firm commitment of $20m, and the possibility of a further $20m being found.

Dalton has not explained what lies behind his specific requests of Dunphy about who his associates are, and about any links to the billionaires, but his email to Dunphy late on Monday sounded terminal.

“Mark, it would probably help if you were candid with me, tell me exactly the situation by answering the questions. Your silence on direct answers, nice, simple, easy-to-answer questions, speaks volumes,” wrote Dalton.