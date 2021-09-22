America's Cup: Team NZ closes door on Mark Dunphy plan and releases email

Team NZ coach Ray Davies wants a smaller, more accessible boat as part of the next America's Cup.(Video March 2021)

Team New Zealand has cut contact with Mark Dunphy’s campaign to stage a home America’s Cup defence, detailing what it says is communication between the campaign and rival New York Yacht Club.

The team said it was briefed in early September immediately after a Zoom call, which it said Dunphy initiated with a member of the NYYC. It also released the content of an email which it said was written by an Auckland lawyer to the NYYC commodore.

Dunphy on Monday told Stuff, via a spokesperson, in response to questions about specific contact with NYYC, that it hadn’t happened, and in a media statement said suggestions of working with offshore interests were false.

“Team New Zealand and the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron [RNZYS] have decided to cease all correspondence and any dealings with Mr Dunphy,” said Grant Dalton, Team NZ chief executive.

The team has released the text of what it said was an email written on August 28, by lawyer and cup legal specialist Hamish Ross, to the NYYC commodore, outlining a proposal that would disrupt Team New Zealand’s plans to name an overseas venue.

“I am assisting a group of prominent New Zealanders seeking to keep the next America’s Cup event in Auckland,” said the email.

In it, the writer said the New Zealand defence group was asking NYYC to challenge, in the New York Supreme Court, the validity of England’s Royal Yacht Squadron (RYS) being Team New Zealand’s chosen Challenger of Record for the next defence.

“Seeking an interpretation would disrupt the venue selection, which is due to be announced on 17 September 2021,” continued the email text released by Team New Zealand.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Team New Zealand CEO Grant Dalton.

It outlined how, if RYS was found to be ineligible, then the New York Yacht Club would be next in line to become Challenger of Record, and could negotiate the all-important protocol for the next defence.

When Stuff asked Dunphy on Monday whether Ross was representing his group when he contacted the NYYC, the response via a spokesperson was: “No.”

Stuff approached both Dunphy and Ross for comment.

Dunphy, through a spokesman, said Hamish Ross had not had a mandate from either Dunphy or his Kiwi Home Defence group.

Ross said he did not yet have clearance to make any specific comment.

“As a legal specialist in this area, I have acted for many America’s Cup interests over three decades. I am bound not to publicly comment on the affairs of my clients and any professional work I may have undertaken on their behalf,” Ross said in a statement.

“As far as we are concerned, this puts an end to a regrettable chapter in AC37,” said Dalton in a statement.

Wayne Drought/NZPA Greymouth Petroleum’s Mark Dunphy is behind Kiwi Home Defence.

“We applaud Commodore Culver and the NYYC for wanting no part [in] and rejecting Mr Ross and Mr Dunphy’s overtures,” said Dalton.

A spokesman for Dunphy said: “We remain very surprised at the level of vitriol and opposition to our genuine attempt to provide assistance to allow races in Auckland in 2024.”

Dunphy announced in July a scheme by which private backers could contribute $80 million to keep in Auckland the next cup defence, which Team New Zealand planned to stage overseas.

In increasingly bitter public exchanges, Team New Zealand complained at the lack of detail from Dunphy, and objected to his refusal to name his backers. The two parties have not yet met in person.

Team New Zealand was due on September 17 to announce which of three offshore bidders it would work with, but has extended time for negotiation after Cork in Ireland appeared to withdraw, leaving Spain and Jeddah in Saudi Arabia still in the frame.