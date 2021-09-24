America's Cup: Auckland lawyer lays out foiled plan to disrupt next defence

Team NZ COO Kevin Shoebridge was relieved as Te Rehutai crossed the line to retain the America's Cup for New Zealand. (Video first published March 2021)

Auckland America’s Cup legal specialist Hamish Ross has released the plan he was working on that would have upended Team New Zealand’s path to its next defence.

Ross’s plan to have the New York Yacht Club challenge the arrangements for AC37 in 2024, has connections to Mark Dunphy’s Kiwi Home Defence group, though both deny they worked together on it.

The pitch, in an August 26 email to NYYC from Ross, with Dunphy copied into it, argued that Team New Zealand’s chosen Challenger of Record, the Royal Yacht Squadron (RYS), was invalid and could be ousted in an action before the New York Supreme Court.

Ousting RYS, which is represented by Sir Ben Ainslie’s Team UK, would scrap critical regatta rules being worked on by the pair, and allow NYYC to take over the traditional role as lead challenger.

The email pitch to NYYC was followed around ten days later by a Zoom call initiated by Mark Dunphy to a member of the historic New York Club, but Dunphy insisted the call was about another matter.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff NYYC was represented in Auckland in 2021 by American Magic which survived a near-sinking in January

Ross’s legal argument was the challenge was made in the name of a limited liability company owned by RYS, rather than by the yacht club entity itself, and could be in breach of the Cup’s governing Deed of Gift.

If successful, the Challenger of Record would become NYYC, which has expressed quite different views over the future of the America’s Cup to those agreed by Team New Zealand and Team UK.

“We applaud (New York) Commodore Culver and the NYYC for wanting no part and rejecting Mr Ross and Mr Dunphy’s overtures,” said Team New Zealand chief executive Grant Dalton, who first revealed the plan a day before Ross released it himself.

Dalton pulled the plug on any further dealings with Dunphy, who in Julyunveiled a plan for rich New Zealand backers, to chip in $80 million to keep the America's Cup in New Zealand.

The link between the Ross plan, and Dunphy’s Kiwi Home Defence is disputed.

In Ross’s August 26 email, copied to Dunphy, the lawyer writes : “As discussed I am representing a group of prominent New Zealanders seeking to keep the next America’s Cup in Auckland.”

Wayne Drought/NZPA Kiwi Home Defence’s Mark Dunphy denies involvement in Ross’ pitch to NYYC

Further: “Through me the group in New Zealand are asking the NYYC, in fulfilment of its supervisory role to challenge RYS over its bona fides as a qualified challenger.”

However, in a statement on Thursday, Ross said “that Mr Mark Dunphy and Kiwi Home Defence are not and have never been clients of his.”

“He (Ross) was not instructed by anyone to send the e-mail of 26 August to the New York Yacht Club and did so of his own volition.”

“Mr Dunphy was copied in because I had recently raised with him concerns about the legitimacy of the Challenge,” said Ross.

A statement from Dunphy on Thursday mirrored what Ross said : “Hamish Ross was not and is not representing Mark Dunphy on this or any other matter. Mr Dunphy did not ask Dr Ross to send the e-mail.”

EMIRATES TEAM NZ/Supplied Aaron Young, Commodore of the RNZYS, Bertie Bicket, Chairman of Royal Yacht Squadron Racing and Sir Ben Ainslie, of INEOS TEAM UK as the British became the Challenger of Record in Auckland.

Dunphy said he did make the Zoom call mentioned by Team New Zealand, which was “directly briefed” on its content, immediately after the call ended.

Dunphy said it was simply to sound out NYYC’s interest in taking part in a defence held in Auckland.

Dalton said the call was about the proposal that NYYC take RYS to the Supreme Court.

Ross is an Auckland lawyer whose first involvement in the America’s Cup was with the Young America team, which represented NYYC in Auckland in 2000. He later worked full-time for the Swiss Alinghi team.

Stuff Hamish Ross worked for Ernesto Bertarelli’s Alinghi team, after this 2003 Cup victory in Auckland

He told Stuff he does not reveal the identity of his clients, and has worked for America’s Cup entities for several decades.

Dunphy has rejected the rejection of his funding proposal by Team New Zealand, and said he would continue to fundraise.

Team New Zealand, after rejecting a hosting offer from the Government as it was insufficient to fund the team, continues to negotiate with Spain, Ireland and Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.