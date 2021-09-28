America's Cup: Grant Dalton mixes Charles Bronson, John Wayne and Rambo in hosting shootout

The America’s Cup hosting battle has been likened to a western movie with Team New Zealand boss Grant Dalton portrayed as a hard-nosed character in the mould of John Wayne and Charles Bronson.

The international media even took that up a level with Dalton handed the role of Sylvester Stallone’s legendary action character Rambo after unloading on Mark Dunphy, the Kiwi rich-lister trying to keep the Cup in Auckland through private funding.

Team New Zealand and their club the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron have ceased talks with Dunphy after the champion syndicate revealed emails they claim weren’t in the spirit of negotiation as he refused to reveal who his backers were.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF A petro-chemical tank farm cleared for the America's Cup now has a new role. The area around Wynyard Point beyond the America's cup bases is destined for park development.

Dunphy and Dalton have shot from the hip over the past couple of weeks as Team New Zealand’s doubts about the “Kiwi Home Defence” campaign increased.

French yachting site Voiles et Voiliers (Foils and Foilers), which has a special interest in the high-speed look of the current Cup contested on foiling monohulls, described the scrap as “a good old western played by heroes in the flesh, with espionage and twisted shots”.

They set the scene as the pressure mounted around the planned September 17 announcement of the successful host venue.

“And there, it begins to unravel on every street corner, as in the best of westerns,” their story read.

“In the middle of the main street and in full sun, Grant Dalton. With his piercing blue eyes in the shade of his Charles Bronson-style cap, the character is rather adept at John Wayne methods: he takes the blows without flinching, and he redistributes in his stride.”

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Where Team New Zealand will defend the America's Cup remains a multi-million dollar question.

As the claim and counterclaim continued, Voiles et Voilers felt the movie script was working towards a brilliant climax as the names of arch rivals from the past - Ernesto Bertarelli, Larry Ellison and Patrizio Bertelli - were raised.

“It was then that the shooting broke out. Machine gun in hand like Rambo in his heyday, Grant Dalton shoots without warning and zigzags all his opponents,” they said, explaining that Dalton was “tired of the lamentations of Mark Dunphy who cries to the press that he is only wanting the good of New Zealand and his favourite team”.

They then described the dynamite email to the New York Yacht Club that Team New Zealand showed had Dunphy copied in, as “one of the most beautiful twisted moves in the long history of the America's Cup”.

The fighting Down Under hasn’t been lost on the Italian media either. La Stampa headlined their coverage: “The America's Cup becomes an incredible spy story” as they covered the hot story of the “compromising emails”.

“The Americas' Cup is essentially played on the ground and Grant Dalton, the CEO of Team New Zealand, knows it well. That's why he has got a counter-intelligence group,” La Stampa reported.

The announcement of the host venue has been delayed indefinitely with Team New Zealand wanting to get more details from the offshore options in Ireland, Spain and Saudi Arabia.