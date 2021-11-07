America's Cup teams forced to open doors

America's Cup fans will be taken where they've never been allowed in bold plans for the 37th regatta.

America’s Cup teams will be forced to open up their operations like never before as the regatta looks to feed the growing appetite for fly-on-the wall TV shows.

The Cup has long been a secret society as teams have jealously guarded their compounds and equipment, wary of performance advantages leaking.

But a key point in the protocol for the 37th America’s Cup to be released on November 17 is a demand that teams allow film crews access for behind-the scenes footage that will reveal the inner-workings - and conflicts - of the syndicates.

The success of Formula One’s stunning “Drive To Survive” series that airs on Netflix has encouraged the America’s Cup to go down this path, realising they have a product that can benefit from some of its mysteries finally being unveiled.

Production houses have been contacted and there is genuine excitement at the potential of the America's Cup scene to produce a series with similar intrigue to motorsport’s showpiece event given the characters involved, the pressures that come with huge budgets, and the sheer speed of the new AC75 foiling monohulls.

Imagine the on-the-spot emotions involved in American Magic’s dramatic capsize at the last regatta, or the tensions around dissecting the opening stanza of the America’s Cup match when Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa unexpectedly shared races over the opening three days.

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF American Magic's 'Patriot' was lifted back on to shore after a capsize earlier in the day left the boat sinking low into the water during the last race of the day for the Prada Cup.

“It’s lifting the lid on the Cup, it will put film crews into the buildings and places they’ve never been before,” Team New Zealand CEO Grant Dalton told Stuff.

“Drive to Survive has been a massive success and probably every sport on the planet wants to do something similar, but not many have an environment like ours.”

The ambitious project would need to be commercially viable, but the benefits to the Cup audience could be considerable. Formula One has seen a substantial increase in general viewership and interest on the back of its entry into reality TV.

The protocol document outlines the rules for teams entering the America’s Cup and is compiled by defender Team New Zealand and challenger of record Britannia. The British have agreed to this development that is sure to find favour with fans.

There is still a bit to be agreed over the next week and a half, but Dalton said both parties expect to meet the deadline.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff The inner workings of defender Team New Zealand and their challengers will be in full view during the next America's Cup.

He described the current protocol process as “productive and progressive” and felt it was running more smoothly than last time, when problems with Italian challenger of record Luna Rossa emerged that brought animosity into Auckland 2021.

It’s a game of give and take and requires careful negotiation as both parties look for any advantages they can gain.

“It’s been great. This is respectful of both parties' views. It’s constructive, but it’s also competitive and that’s the whole game, that’s the America’s Cup, they are trying to beat us.

“So there are some competitive issues still to be sorted, but both ourselves and Ineos are wanting to make that (November 17) date.”

AT A GLANCE - PROTOCOL FOR 37th AMERICA’S CUP

WHAT WE KNOW

Sensibly, the AC75 foiling monohull will be used again, though it will likely feature some modifications under the class rule.

Only one boat can be built in this cycle, placing real heat on designers.

It will be a multi-challenger event, not the one-on-one Deed of Gift race that was speculated.

The event will incorporate women’s and youth America’s Cup regattas.

These will be raced in 40-foot foiling monohulls which teams can also use for testing.

Teams will need to use hydrogen-powered foiling chase boats, with Team New Zealand’s prototype currently under construction, as the Cup looks to go greener.

The nationality rule has been seriously beefed up - 100% of the race crew must be a passport holder of the country of the team’s yacht club as at 19 March 2021, or to have been physically present in that country (or, acting on behalf of such yacht club in Auckland, the venue of the AC36 events) for two of the previous three years prior to 18 March 2021.

A quota of non-nationals will be allowed on the race crews for competitors from “emerging nations”.

WHAT WE DON’T KNOW

The venue remains a mystery. But this is nothing new - Auckland 2021 was only confirmed six months after the protocol was released that included a provision it be sailed in Italy if Auckland plans fell over.

The dates will also be key, with 2024 speculated, but that brings a clash with an Olympics year.

Build-up regattas fell victim to the Covid pandemic last time, but are seen as vital for the Cup’s presence and to sharpen teams in racing environments.

Crew size. There were 11 sailors on board last time, but that could be reduced as a cost-cutting measure.

How much stored energy can be used. This will impact the crew size, particularly the number of grinders required with eight on duty last time.

Course changes. There was a feeling the courses used last time were too restrictive, given the speed of these boats.