Team NZ name and launch land yacht for world speed record attempt

Glenn Ashby is eager to start testing Team New Zealand's new land yacht as he eyes the world speed record.

Team New Zealand have christened the land yacht to be used in their wind powered land speed world record attempt “Horonuku” at its official launch.

The streamlined 14m craft was unveiled at the base of the America's Cup champions in Auckland on Monday, featuring a hard wingsail and a cockpit resembling a glider’s for pilot Glenn Ashby.

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, as the iwi manaaki of the team, blessed the land yacht that needs to better the 202.9kph record set by Britain’s Rickard Jenkins in 2009.

Horonuku now goes into a structural and systems testing period at the RNZAF base at Whenuapai before it is packed up and shipped across the Tasman Sea where the record attempt will be held at Lake Gairdner in South Australia, most likely in August.

Horonuku means gliding swiftly across land. Horo means fast or swift movement and nuku is connected to earth or land.

“The name Horonuku captures the purpose and vision of this challenge to pilot this innovative machine to record-breaking speeds over land,” Marama Royal, chair of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Trust said.

Ashby, whose prowess of getting speed out of sails on the water now crosses over to land, has helped oversee the finishing touches to the state-of-the-art design.

“I have only been back in New Zealand for two weeks and in that time Horonuku seems to have come off a computer screen and been put together ready to go. I can’t speak highly enough of the design team and the craftsmanship of the production team in creating this amazing craft.”

Project Speed, as this assignment has been dubbed, will need to make quick use of the winter frontal weather systems that sweep across the southern regions of Australia during winter.

Ashby said the ideal conditions would present 30-35 knots of wind but might only offer a two-hour window for the team to exploit.

“I’m just absolutely fizzing for this,” Ashby said at the launch as he realised a childhood dream, born from his youth land yachting activities in remote areas of Victoria.

“Richard’s record will not be easy to beat. There is definitely an element of needing the stars to align when achieving a world record like this where you need the conditions on the ground and in the air to be perfect.

“It is our job now over the next month or so, to get as much useful testing as we possibly can done here in Auckland, before continuing testing and tuning on the salt lake, so we are ready to roll when a weather window comes along.”

With long-term sponsor Toyota on board, Team New Zealand have drawn the interest of the company’s motorsport performance brand Gazoo Racing for this high-speed assignment.