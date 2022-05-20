Watch: Team NZ successfully test land yacht for world record attempt

Team New Zealand’s new land yacht has been successfully tested on a runway at the Whenuapai air base in Auckland.

The 14m craft named Horonuku was only launched on Monday, but the America’s Cup defenders have been quick to get it rolling as they prepare for their wind powered land speed world record attempt.

They need to eclipse the 202.9kph set by Britain’s Rickard Jenkins in 2009.

EMIRATES TEAM NZ Horonuku was quickly up to around 130kph as Team New Zealand trialled their new land yacht for the world speed record attempt.

It’s small steps but Horonuku has already hit around 130kph after tow starts down the runway as the Royal New Zealand Air Force lend their crucial infrastructure to “Project Speed”.

Pilot Glenn Ashby has been thrilled with the early runs as structural and systems checks are done.

“Super cool, super happy with how it has gone,” Ashby said.

“The boys have done an awesome job. The design of it and the build of it has been incredible. To get it out here has been one of those moments that everyone has been looking forward to for a long time, certainly me.”

They will continue early testing at Whenuapai before Horonuku is containered to South Australia where the record attempt is scheduled for July-August on the salt bed surface of Lake Gairdner.

“The time we spend testing at Whenuapai is going to be critical to the success of our wind powered land speed world record attempt,” Ashby said.

EMIRATES TEAM NZ Glenn Ashby will be behind the wheel of Team New Zealand's new land yacht as he eyes the world speed record.

“From the very first contact and meeting with the personnel at the base, we have been fully supported, and they have done everything they can to make our time there as productive as possible.

“We have a few very valuable weeks ahead, and look forward to working in partnership with the RNZAF during that time.”

Current New Zealand land speed record holder, Flight Sergeant Dean Hart, is part of the RNZAF team and is excited to be part of the project.

“In 2020 I drove a jet powered dragster down the runway at Ohakea setting a 1-mile average record speed of 363kph and a top speed of 473kph. Our car was built by personnel from the Air Force with all the various trades helping out with specialist knowledge in their respective areas in their own time.

“It’s great working with Team New Zealand for the testing phase of their project. They have a highly skilled team of people similar to our own team, and it’s great to help out Glenn and the rest of the team achieve their goals after so many people helped me with my own,” Hart said.