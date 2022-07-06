America's Cup: Team NZ relocating to former Ineos base on Auckland waterfront

A petro-chemical tank farm cleared for the America's Cup now has a new role. The area around Wynyard Point beyond the America's cup bases is destined for park development. (Video September 2021)

Team New Zealand is moving out of its home on Auckland’s waterfront to the former base of challenger Ineos UK.

The team has spent more than three years in Auckland Council’s Viaduct Events Centre on a peppercorn rental, following a last-minute agreement struck in 2018 as part of the deal to host the 2021 cup regatta.

The team will move into the former Ineos base in September. It will be its home until 2028.

“We are pleased to be remaining at the Wynyard quarter for our Auckland-based suppliers and team members as well as providing a point of interest as we launch and sail our new America’s Cup boats over the next two years,” the team’s chief operating officer, Kevin Shoebridge, said.

Team New Zealand had a contractual right to remain at the Viaduct Events Centre until 2024 but would have had to negotiate a market rent. The centre’s revenue was estimated at $10 million back in 2018.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Team NZ is shifting into the Auckland base built by 2021 challenger Ineos.

The actual loss of revenue to Auckland Council is believed to be significantly less as the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020 would have reduced bookings for major events.

The team will pay $632,500 a year from March 1, 2022, with inflation increases from 2026.

The former Ineos base on Wynyard wharf is the most substantial of three compounds built by challengers for the 2021 Cup event, with those of Prada and American Magic now dismantled.

The building, constructed by Ineos, has been taken over by council agency Eke Panuku, which is leasing it to Team New Zealand under the new deal.

The former Ineos base will house the cup defender through the 37th cup, which is being hosted in Barcelona in 2024, and potentially through to the following cup.

Team NZ must also restore the Viaduct Events Centre to the condition it was in originally, meaning the removal of many modifications.

Even before the 36th America’s Cup had been staged in Auckland, mayor Phil Goff had been keen to get the team out of the Viaduct Events Centre early – though before the extent of the Covid-19 disruption became clear.

Supplied Team New Zealand's base for the 2021 America's Cup on Auckland's waterfront.

The Viaduct Events Centre is one of Auckland’s prime event and exhibition venues, and is expected to be back in business in that role early in 2023.

“As more local and international business and other events return to Auckland, the city needs to have the Viaduct Events Centre back and open for business,” Goff said in a statement on Wednesday confirming the team’s move.

The team’s new base sits on the former “tank farm”, much of which was cleared to accommodate the America’s Cup.

The area is designated for marine purposes until 2028.