America's Cup star Dean Barker reveals bowel cancer diagnosis

Dean Barker has revealed he overcame bowel cancer while training with American Magic in the leadup to the last America's Cup.

The Kiwi sailing star told TVNZ's Sunday programme that, in terms of the team, only the owners and skipper of American Magic, Terry Hutchinson, knew what he was going through. Every year, 3100-3300 New Zealanders are diagnosed with bowel cancer.

While training with American Magic, Barker noticed blood in the stool, which carried on for two or three weeks. He didn’t think much of it, but decided to speak with the team doctor.

Less than a week later he underwent a colonoscopy and learned he had a tumour.

Barker had surgery the following week, where the tumour was removed. Twenty-three lymph nodes were taken out to see how much the cancer had spread with six showing signs of cancer.

Intensive chemotherapy followed with Barker facing 12 cycles fortnightly over six months.

“They did the infusion, then I’d go home with a slow release pump which would go for 48 hours and then the next two or three days you’d be the bottom of the cycle. The goal was always to try and be back sailing with the team by the Saturday,” Barker told TVNZ.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Dean Barker pictured at the last America’s Cup racing for American Magic.

When he returned to sail with the team in preparation for the America’s Cup, Barker told virtually no-one, not wanting any pity or to be judged on his cancer.

The chemotherapy hit Barker so hard his skin would change colour, which wife Mandy Barker said was difficult to see.

After six months of chemotherapy and sailing like nothing was going on his personal life, Barker overcame cancer.

When he got the release pump removed for the final time he carried out the tradition of ringing the bell on the wall at the hospital – having “kicked cancer’s butt”.

“You get to ring the bell and you ring it bloody hard,” he said.

Barker recently had his yearly computerised tomography (CT) scan, which came back all clear, showing he was still cancer-free.

“It’s a huge sigh of relief. It’s always in the back of your mind.”