America's Cup: Team New Zealand reveal success secrets to opponents

Team New Zealand are about to hand over some secrets from their last America’s Cup success to their rivals.

The America's Cup champions have taken delivery of the first AC40, a scaled down version of the foiling monohulls used at the last regatta in Auckland.

They will be used as test boats for syndicates in the next Cup cycle at Barcelona 2024, and, crewed by four people, will also be used for the youth and women’s America’s Cups.

EMIRATES TEAM NZ The first AC40 hangs upside down inside the Team New Zealand base in Auckland for structural testing.

Designed by Team New Zealand, much of the look and performance is based around their 2021 Cup-winning boat Te Rehutai.

The first images of the AC40’s hull reveal similar lines to the champion boat and bear little resemblance to those used by Team New Zealand’s rivals in Auckland.

Rival syndicates are able to purchase these or, instead, build their own within the strict restraints of the one-class rule.

Most syndicates are expected to purchase two for in-house racing and testing which will be crucial for the builds of the full scale AC75s to be sailed in the challenger series and America’s Cup match in Spain in two years.

The smaller boats will also be used by America’s Cup teams in two world series build up regattas ahead of Barcelona.

EMIRATES TEAM NZ There's plenty going on inside the complex AC40.

Team New Zealand’s champion design team will bank on their ability to evolve their next boat significantly from Te Rehutai to defend the Cup offshore.

The first AC40 is now undergoing structural testing at Team New Zealand’s new base in Wynyard Quarter, the former headquarters of British challenger Team UK. The base was blessed this week by Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei and continues to be outfitted as the defenders transfer equipment from their old base at the Viaduct Events Centre.

“We rigged up the boat with numerous sensors just to measure strains going through the hull for the tests,” explained Team New Zealand’s mechatronics engineer Kelly Hartzell

“And then we've got a bunch of load cells that we hooked up and to start pulling on things, to make sure everything's kind of behaving the way that we expect it to.”

Team New Zealand’s principal naval architect Bobby Kleinschmit added: “The AC40 is an important boat for us and for all the teams because it's a boat that most of our development is going to happen on.

“It's great to be able to take all the work that we've done, everything that we've learned in designing the AC75 and put that all together into a package. It's not just for us, it's for the other teams and the women and youth AC. It’s really cool to see that expand into the greater sailing community.”

The AC40 will also be available to private buyers outside of the America’s Cup game.

EMIRATES TEAM NZ Team New Zealand are eager to get their new AC40 out on the water.

EMIRATES TEAM NZ The new AC40 is born from Team New Zealand's America's Cup-winning boat Te Rehutai.