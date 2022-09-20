America's Cup: Team NZ step up AC40 testing in Auckland

The new AC40 was quickly foiling under tow.

Team New Zealand gave the new America’s Cup 40-foot class a thumbs up after the half-scale boat was put through early paces under tow-testing in Auckland on Tuesday.

The AC40 will be sailed in the youth and America’s Cups at Barcelona 2024 with a crew of four. It will also be used as a test platform for America’s Cup syndicates looking for gains on their full AC75 designs and will be sailed in the first two world series build-up regattas.

The champion team gave a glimpse of the future with their hydrogen-powered chase boat Chase Zero used as the tow vehicle with both boats quickly up on their foils.

TODD NIALL/STUFF Team NZ's carbon-free hydrogen-powered chase boat "Clean Zero" on the Waitematā Harbour

Helming the AC40 for the tow testing was Team New Zealand’s star international signing, Australian Nathan Outteridge, and Ray Davis on their respective port and starboard sides, with Nick Burridge and Sam Meech in the aero trimming seats at the rear.

“It was amazing at how well the flight control autopilot worked, right from the get-go on our tow test today,” Davies said.

“It is a credit to the mechatronics team, the design group, the shore team and everyone that has been working so hard to splash the AC40.”

The two-testing continued the extensive commissioning process of the past week, finally taking the boat out of the shed and on to the water.

EMIRATES TEAM NZ A sign of the future had Team New Zealand's hydrogen-powered chase boat towing the new AC40. Both are key ingredients to the next America's Cup.

It was christened by Team New Zealand designer Elise Beavis.

The AC40 in its one design configuration will be raced using autopilot flight control.

But the commissioning requires a stepped process taking it from a manual foiling and flight control configuration before switching on the autopilot as part of the controlled tow testing of sensors, foil trims and targets.

“This was our first day out on the water in a long time, it was both a glimpse into the future and a significant step forward and in where the preparations for the 37th America’s Cup event have come,” Burridge, Team New Zealand operations and reliability manager, said.

EMIRATES TEAM NZ The new AC40 will feature in the youth and women's America's Cup as well as being a test platform for the full Cup syndicates.

The commissioning continued into the afternoon with the rig being stepped to check the rigging and sails.

The forecast looks favourable to take the AC40 for its first maiden sail to continue ticking the boxes of the overall commissioning process.

The smaller AC40 design is based around Team New Zealand's 2021 America’s Cup-winning boat Te Rehutai.

Most syndicates are expected to have two AC40s for in-house racing and testing.

Team New Zealand’s design will be available for purchase by their Cup rivals with orders already in place.