Team New Zealand finally get land yacht running on salt lake

Team New Zealand have given their radical land yacht a long-awaited shakedown on the salt bed surface of Lake Gairdner in South Australia.

Horonuku, in mothballs since May as the Kiwis waited for the lake’s surface conditions to be right, was tow-tested on Tuesday evening at the venue that will be used for their wind powered land speed world record attempt.

The America’s Cup yachting champions are out to break the 202.9kph mark set by Britain's Richard Jenkins in 2009.

EMIRATES TEAM NZ Horonuku on the salt surface at Lake Gairdner in South Australia.

Having been frustrated by the tight restrictions of an airport runway on initial testing at Whenuapai in Auckland, they were delighted to finally get on to the wide expanses of Lake Gairdner which is a regular venue for high-speed land yacht racing and record attempts.

It was small steps, but an important milestone as the project ramped up.

“Its pretty surreal to be honest, it is not super windy, just an 8-10 knot breeze,” pilot Glenn Ahsby said.

“We just did a little tow to feel the salt and check in on the craft to get a feel for the salt versus the last time we were on the runway at Whenuapai. So, to be here and to be into it is a dream come true.”

The remote venue presents its own challenges in terms of resources with Team New Zealand flying their equipment in from their Auckland base and trucking it north from Adelaide.

EMIRATES TEAM NZ Team New Zealand's land yacht has finally gotten a feel for the salt surface of Lake Gairdner.

“Our goals of our first day is just to put the craft back together again and implement some of the new rigging systems and techniques that have been designed for rigging the craft on the salt itself,” Ashby explained.

“In Auckland we had the luxury of forklifts and cranes to get set up, but we have to get the craft down to the lake and the rig in and upright. So we wanted to just do a test sail and get rolling to get a feel for the surface and get it commissioned again.”

Shore manager Sean Regan gave their first effort a pass mark.

“It will be interesting to understand the conditions we are working in now. For everyone here today, thumbs-up. But plenty of work to go that’s for sure.” he said.

EMIRATES TEAM NZ Glenn Ashby and Sean Regan make some last-minute adjustments to Horonuku.

Team New Zealand now plan to test everything from tyres, trim and traction to get ready for their record attempt.

It will then be a matter of waiting for the perfect wind conditions.

They were given a gentle reminder of the precarious environment with a delivery of 11mm of rain and thunderstorms overnight, returning some unwanted surface water to the lake.

But a forecast of increased temperatures, clear skies and a change in wind direction should see that water cleared again in the coming days.