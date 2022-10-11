Team NZ scoop major design award

Team New Zealand’s radical foiling monohull Te Rehutaqi continued their design brilliance in and around the Americas Cup.

America's Cup holders Team New Zealand have been recognised for their technology brilliance with a major gong at the Designers Institute of New Zealand’s best design awards.

The team, led by design boss Dan Bernasconi, were awarded the 2022 “Value of Design Black Pin”, presented to “a company that champions the power of good design, over many years, to create massive impact”.

The award, handed out at an Auckland ceremony that recognised 1381 entries, championed their radical foiling monohull Te Rehutai that saw off Italy’s Luna Rossa in the 2021 America’s Cup Match in Auckland.

Emirates Team NZ A day on the chase boat has left Dan Carter in awe of the Team New Zealand's boat.

The award citation noted: “From designing the first America’s Cup boats to foil, supercats, cyclors and most recently spearheading the foiling monohull’s rise - design innovation has always been at the heart of everything Emirates Team New Zealand does.

“They have redefined sailing standards around what’s possible in modern racing and reshaped spectators’ expectations around sailing speed and excitement.

“Team New Zealand’s design culture encourages taking risks. They are constantly questioning what design will look like in 15 years’ time, then trying to create that now. Made possible by a powerful in-house philosophy of always building talent from within.

“Winning the 36th America’s Cup on the water at home in the Hauraki Gulf created huge value for both sailing and Aotearoa New Zealand, brilliantly showcasing people and place in the living rooms of the world. And as the dominant team of the past 20 years, chasing down a three-peat in 2024 would be a fitting and unique achievement in the modern era.

EMIRATES TEAM NZ Team New Zealand design boss Dan Bernasconi, centre, accepted the design award for the America's Cup champions.

“New ideas, new technologies and new partnerships for new performance are always at the forefront of this team’s thinking - they never stop - they are always searching for more.”

Team New Zealand have already backed up that glowing tribute by rapidly pushing on to their defence at Barcelona 2024 by producing the first hydrogen-powered foiling chase boat and the new half-scale AC40 class that will be used as a test boat and also sailed in the youth and women’s America’s Cups as well as world series regattas.

They have also produced a futuristic land yacht to attempt the world wind-powered land speed record. That craft, and a small team headed by pilot Glenn Ashby, are currently at Lake Gairdner in South Australia, testing on the salt surface there and awaiting the right wind conditions to make their record bid.

Emirates Team NZ Conditions in South Australia allow first run of radical land yacht.

Bernasconi, who in 2017 was recognised with the “John Britten Black Pin” at these same awards after overseeing the cyclors design that saw Team New Zealand win back the America’s Cup in Bermuda, was delighted with the latest recognition.

“We are incredibly proud to receive this value of design award from the Design Institute,” Bernasconi said.

“The culture of design and innovation is truly at the core of the entire team, and every team member contributes to that, which is the real strength of the team and what we do.

“If you sit still, or do not push the boundary of design in the America’s Cup you lose, and that is not what we come to work each day for.”

Bernasconi’s design team are currently working on Team New Zealand’s full-sized racing monohull for Barcelona 2024. With team’s only allowed one new AC75 in this Cup cycle, the pressure is on.

The Kiwi’s appeared to have a major leap over the challengers in Auckland and will now look to build on that as they seek a third Cup win in a row.