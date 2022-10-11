America's Cup: Team NZ get jump on opponents

Team New Zealand have the new AC40 humming in one-design mode and are ready to start customising it.

Team New Zealand have stolen a march on their America’s Cup opponents.

Time is always seen as the most valuable commodity in the Cup game and the defenders have maximised that with the current cycle now halfway to Barcelona 2024.

Team New Zealand have confirmed they have all-but finished commissioning the new half-scale AC40. They have had three weeks operating the boat in one-design mode, which will be required for the youth and women’s America’s Cups and the world series regattas.

They have got a good feel for the boat’s basic handling and can now decide when to move into the crucial phase of using it as a test platform to help fast-track the design of their full-scale AC75 that will be used to defend the Cup in Spain.

Teams are only allowed to build one new AC75, so the testing process in these smaller foiling monohulls, will be crucial for foils, rudders, sails, rigs and other appendages.

The race against the clock is well and truly on with Team New Zealand in the lead.

The AC40s are still coming off the production line with Challenger of Record Team UK next in line for delivery. Alinghi from Switzerland, Italy’s Luna Rossa and American Magic will follow in that order.

While Team New Zealand have proven the concept and will hand on a playbook, the challengers will then have to go through their own commissioning processes. Teams are likely to get two AC40s for in-house racing and testing.

In an effort to offset that delay, Team UK and Luna Rossa have built separate small-scale test boats of their own that are nearing launch, but again, will require some serious and time-eating commissioning.

America's Cup/Stuff The AC40 has been turning heads with its speed during commissioning in Auckland.

Alinghi, as a new team, have been allowed to sail an old AC75 - Team New Zealand’s first boat from the last Cup - and have taken their first tentative steps, while American Magic are now ready to sail their boat used at Auckland 2021 as a test and development platform.

Some of Team New Zealand’s Cup rivals were in Auckland late last week to watch the Kiwis sail the AC40 before it goes into custom mode.

“It’s been really cool to have the other teams down here looking over the boat and watching us sailing. I think they’re pretty impressed with the package and impressed that everyone’s going to get one of these boats as it’s working right now,” Team New Zealand’s Nathan Outteridge, who has been doing most of the helming in the commissioning process, said.

Outteridge said he was looking forward to starting to bring on board some custom parts of the boat as the Cup’s bigger picture came into focus.

“There’s been lots of little software upgrades and improvements on the auto-pilot. It’s all trending in the right direction now, and we’re pretty comfortable that it’s in good shape,” he said.

“Over the past few weeks we’ve been trying to work out who does what, when and where because it would be nice to be able to give over a basic playbook to the teams.

“Especially so for the youth and women’s teams, we want to be able to say: ‘Hey, if you’re going to sail the boat, we would recommend doing it this way,’ but we’re still not there yet as there’s so many ways you can do it.”