America's Cup goes to the market as Prada squeezed out

Luna Rossa won the Prada Cup challenger series in Auckland but the Italians won’t be backing the event at Barcelona 2024.

The America’s Cup is looking for new sponsors after Italian fashion giant Prada was squeezed out of the next regatta in Barcelona in 2024.

The decision by Prada ends an acrimonious period between the Italian syndicate Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli and Cup champions Emirates Team New Zealand.

But the Kiwis see huge benefit in a new multi-level Olympics-type sponsorship setup for the Cup’s return to the European market they believe could allow them to fully fund the team and the event.

Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Italians launch half-scale test boat in Cagliari.

The new arrangement will see separate sponsorships for the Match, the challenger series, the hydrogen chase boat project, the youth and women’s America’s Cups, an E-Sport championship, and an America’s Cup tour of the Catalonia region, as well as a category of global sponsorships.

“We have completely re-engineered our sponsorship model since Auckland. That model was based on the relationship around the Prada domination of all properties, it was broken and needed a new approach,” Team New Zealand boss Grant Dalton told Stuff.

“The sum of the parts will be more beneficial than the individual part as we work towards funding the event and the team in the hope of a successful defence.”

There’s a long history between the two teams. The Kiwis backed Luna Rossa’s unexpected decision to pull out of America’s Cup in Bermuda when holders Oracle Team USA, with Sir Russell Coutts in charge, made a dramatic boat design change midway through the 2017 cycle.

As a result of Team New Zealand’s backing of Luna Rossa, Oracle then reneged on a deal to stage the opening round of the Louis Vuitton challenger series in Auckland before transferring the regatta to Bermuda. The New Zealand Government immediately pulled the promised funding from the team which put the campaign and the team’s existence on the ropes.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa will resume their rivalry in America’s Cup warm-up regattas ahead of Barcelona 2024.

In an arrangement between Dalton and Prada chief executive, billionaire Patrizio Bertelli who is Luna’s Rossa’s syndicate boss, the Italians loaned the Kiwis their one-design AC50, a chase boat and financial assistance, much of which was repaid.

The payback for the Italians was the challenger of record status if Team New Zealand won in Bermuda and also that Prada would become the event naming sponsor at a pre-agreed amount.

That duly played out, but Prada’s influence across their team, as challenger of record, the Prada Cup event organiser, and overall event sponsor were heavily conflicted over Auckland 2021. The relationship unravelled with 17 arbitration cases as the Italians became litigious with Team New Zealand.

Not only did they get to replace Louis Vuitton as sponsor of the challenger series for the Prada Cup, but they also got naming rights for the whole show with their tag “The America’s Cup Presented by Prada” dominating. It became a turn-off to other sponsors, especially those aligned with luxury brands.

“We were compromised in every direction, everything had to carry the word Prada,” Dalton said.

“It was very difficult to sell sponsorship for the last event because of this stranglehold they had. There was no way we intended to go down that path after AC36.”

Prada’s influence even extended to other areas like the media centre which reached a crunch point after Luna Rossa’s challenger series win over INEOS Team UK when they attempted to block the vanquished British skipper Sir Ben Ainslie from attending the press conference in a heated exchange.

Team New Zealand’s response has been to tweak the Protocol for AC37, insisting that “any sponsor that is a naming right sponsor of the event cannot be a naming right sponsor of a team, without an exemption from the event authority”.

The Italians, who had a right of renewal on similar terms for a deal of around $9m with Team New Zealand were squeezed and opted out of the event sponsorship game.

Bertelli had a sign-off message to the Kiwis when he confirmed to La Stampa last week their Cup sponsorship was finished: “They treated us too badly in Auckland. We certainly did not go there as enemies, even if we are antagonists in the water. Instead, they treated us as such."

Dalton confirmed, “We most certainly did not start as enemies nor did we wish to become that, but we were told by many sources that a strong directive had been received by Prada, COR and the team to be as disruptive as possible as a tactic to try to destabilise Team New Zealand.”

Dalton described the final dialogue with Luna Rossa as “completely cordial” as Prada decided to back their team rather than the event.

The sponsorship drive started on September 1 and Dalton said there was strong interest.

But he is also a realist: “We have the same problems as the rest of the world … there is a war and there is a recession. It doesn’t get any easier.

“But Barcelona is helping enormously, and it is everything we hoped it would be, it’s amazing.”