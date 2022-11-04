America's Cup joins Hollywood for behind the scenes series at Barcelona 2024

On the water action will complement the behind the scenes drama in the new America’s Cup doco-series.

The America’s Cup has joined with Hollywood to produce a behind the scenes documentary series for the next regatta to be sailed at Barcelona in 2024.

Confirmation comes after Stuff revealed last November the intentions to produce a series along the lines of the Formula One hit series Drive To Survive.

The America’s Cup has joined Skydance Sports in an exclusive partnership allowing them an all-access deal that will unveil the drive and drama of trying to win the Auld Mug.

Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, the Academy Award-winning directors of the 2018 climbing documentary Free Solo, will executive produce under their Little Monster Films banner alongside their Academy Award-winning Free Solo producer Evan Hayes.

The streaming platform is yet to be determined but is sure to be attractive to a booming market eager for exclusive content.

All the teams must allow never-before-seen access into their preparations and execution of races, showcasing the people and the pressure throughout the two-month competition where Team New Zealand will defend the Cup from a challenging fleet of Italian, British, Swiss and American syndicates.

Vasarhelyi and Chin said: “We love bringing epic stories to life in an emotional way. Great feats of human potential allow the exploration of deep and meaningful character journeys. You don’t need to be a climber to love Free Solo.

“Our approach to telling the story of the 37th America’s Cup will be no different. This series is not just for sailing fans; it’s a universal tale of perseverance, obsession, rivalry, and teamwork.”

America's Cup Academy Award-winning directors Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin.

America’s Cup CEO Grant Dalton always believed the product was cinema-worthy and is delighted with the deal he believes will bring a new appreciation of the complexities of yachting’s pinnacle event.

“Over the past couple of decades both the America’s Cup and the media environment have evolved and matured significantly. The America’s Cup is one of the few global sporting events that has played out each edition with very little public understanding of what actually goes on, nor the true extent of the talented people or innovation involved,” Dalton said.

“To have the ability to partner with Skydance, Jimmy, Chai and their production team to tell these stories is an amazing opportunity for the growth of the event and the sport of sailing.”

Hayes, who also produced the award-winning 2021 documentary Becoming Cousteau, has an affinity with yachting.

“I grew up sailing and have long been fascinated with the America’s Cup, one of the greatest international competitions in history,” he said, as the deal was announced.

“The America’s Cup is spectacular in every way. The human drama is intense, the scale is epic, and these boats have never raced faster.

America's Cup Academy Award-winning producer Evan Hayes says to be involved in the America's Cup is a lifelong dream.

“As the America’s Cup has evolved, so has the untapped potential in telling the stories behind the Cup, as well as showcasing the racing itself. This is a dream come true project for me, and also presents a unique opportunity for streaming platforms.”

The announcement is the latest exciting development for Skydance Sports, which recently confirmed a content partnership with Zebra Valley, the production company of French soccer superstar Kylian Mbappe.

Launched in 2021, Skydance Sports has quickly become a leading studio for leagues, teams, elite athletes and A-List Hollywood talent seeking to produce premium, sports-related entertainment.

In addition to the America’s Cup docuseries, the studio has several premium projects in production.

This month on Prime Video, they premiere a series on the passionate rivalry between the United States and Mexican national soccer teams.

The studio is also in production on an untitled film about the birth of the Air Jordan brand, starring Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Viola Davis, and directed by Affleck for Prime Video.