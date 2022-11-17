America's Cup reveals new logo for Barcelona 2024

The logo for the 37th America's Cup in Barcelona.

America’s Cup organisers have revealed a new logo for the 37th edition to be sailed at Barcelona in 2024.

The logo features a stylised symbol of the distinctive Auld Mug with a large B to represent the host city in Spain.

It was designed by Practica, a Barcelona and New York based design and identity studio, who were selected from a shortlist of three creative studios.

Emirates Team NZ New America's Cup boat delights Nathan Outteridge as it's put under test in Auckland.

The design and selection process was organised by ADG-FAD, a non-profit association of art directors and graphic designers in Spain.

READ MORE:

* America's Cup joins Hollywood for behind the scenes series at Barcelona 2024

* America's Cup: Team NZ's old boat gets new look in foreign colours

* America's Cup: Barcelona will be spectacular, promises Team NZ



The logo was unveiled at Barcelona’s Maritime Museum on Thursday (NZT) at a function attended by several of the city’s top dignitaries and America’s Cup officials.

“We are really proud of the new logo and identity of the 37th America's Cup here in Barcelona. It is bold and refreshing and will no doubt be clearly recognisable and associated with the event by the people here in Barcelona, Catalunya, Spain and around the world,” America’s Cup Event Authority CEO Grant Dalton said.

The five competing syndicates are ramping up testing for their boat design processes.

Ian Roman/Stuff The logo for the 37th America's Cup was revealed at Barcelona's Maritime Museum.

All are out on the water in either half-scale test boats or full-scale AC75s from the last Cup at Auckland 2021 that have been modified.

America’s Cup organisers have yet to reveal where the warm-up regattas will be held.

This edition of the Cup features the first women’s competition and the return of a youth competition.