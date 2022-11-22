America's Cup: Team NZ damage test boat in high-speed crash

Team New Zealand have significantly damaged their test boat in a high-speed nose-dive and capsize on the Hauraki Gulf.

The damage to the bow and foredeck is being assessed but could have implications to the fleet of half-scale AC40s that teams will use for the youth and women’s America’s Cups as well as build-up regattas for Barcelona 2024.

Team New Zealand have recently taken their AC40 out of one-design mode to test appendages, sails and other configurations.

America's Cup Team New Zealand's AC40's damage is obvious.

The team were testing under manual flight control to the north of Waiheke Island in around 15-20 knots of north west wind speed and large waves on Monday when the accident happened.

While sailing downwind at over 40 knots of boat speed, the crew lost control of the ride height which caused the rudder and elevator to come out of the water. This resulted in a high-speed uncontrolled gybe and simultaneous deep nose-dive followed by a capsize.

Team New Zealand skipper Peter Burling described it as “a really tough day for us as a team”. He had Nathan Outteridge, Andy Maloney and Blair Tuke on board with him.

“We were really pushing things at the top end of the spectrum and had a decent crash down the back of a wave,” Burling said.

America's Cup The bow and fore deck of Team New Zealand's AC40 compressed in the nosedive at high speed.

Team New Zealand said in a statement that the resulting impact of the water pressure collapsed the foredeck at the bow of the AC40.

Their recovering operation was impressive.

Significantly the watertight bulkhead aft of where the damage occurred maintained its structural integrity, successfully serving the purpose of controlling water ingress. The boat could be righted and towed back to base on its foils.

The champion team’s designers and boat builders were immediately assessing the damage and repair process, and lessons that can be learned. But Team New Zealand boss Grant Dalton suggested there could be some retrofitted structures required across the fleet of AC40s that are built at McConaghy Boats in China.

America's Cup Team New Zealand's damaged AC40 was able to be towed home on its foils.

“It appears that when the boat nose-dived, which was the best we have done, the high water pressure and side load collapsed the forward section of the deck causing the resulting bow damage,” Dalton said.

“The designers are analysing the load cases of the incident and although it might be too soon to tell, it is likely that we will have some retrofit structure necessary to our boat and throughout the AC40’s fleet. But we will understand this further in the coming days.

“Who knows, but it could be that we just need to put another ring frame in the front – in the bow area – just to strengthen that whole area up.”

Team New Zealand have remarkable boat builders at their own Auckland facility that should be able to fix the damage.

America's Cup Team NZ stars give half scale America's Cup thumbs up after demanding day in Auckland.

But any structural failure will be concerning with the start of the America’s Cup less than two years away.

The first of the AC40s are being delivered to challenging syndicates.

Team New Zealand are due to receive their second AC40 in December that would allow them two-boat testing.

Some of the teams have built their own test boats to run alongside the AC40s as part of their design and development programs before moving into the build of their full-sized AC75s to be sailed in Barcelona.

Italian team Luna Rossa last week badly damaged a mast when it was being craned into position on to the deck of their test boat in Cagliari, Sardinia.

Any lost time on the water at this stage is a major blow to the design process.