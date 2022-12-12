Team NZ smash world land speed record

Team New Zealand have smashed the wind-powered land speed record.

Glenn Ashby piloted the radical land yacht Horonuku to 222.4kph in just 22 knots of wind on Lake Gairdner in South Australia on Sunday evening.

Conditions finally aligned to better the long-standing record of 202.9km/h recorded by Britain's Richard Jenkins on March 29, 2009.

EMIRATES TEAM NZ Pilot Glenn Ashby celebrates his record 222.4kph run with Team New Zealand's land yacht Horonuku.

The record still has to be ratified within 48 hours. The effort was viewed and recorded by an independent FISLY (Federation Internationale de Sand et Land Yachting) approved judge at the salt lake in the Australian outback and that verification process, backed by highly sophisticated timing data, is under way.

Ashby was thrilled with the run, but believes the team’s craft can still go much faster and plans to return to the venue in the future, hopefully next year to try to sail in a 30 knot breeze.

“The team and I are obviously buzzing to have sailed Horonuku at a speed faster than anyone has ever before powered only by the wind,” Ashyby said.

“But in saying that we know Horonuku has a lot more speed in it when we get more wind and better conditions. So for sure there is a cause for a celebration, but this isn’t the end.

EMIRATES TEAM NZ Pilot Glenn Ashby at the wheel of Team New Zealand's land yacht Horonuku.

“The objective has never been about just beating the record, it has always been about pushing things to the limit and going as fast as we possibly can. We know we can go faster, so we plan to.”

The team involved in the record attempt, dubbed Project Speed, will now take a break for Christmas.

After long delays because of unseasonal rain leaving water on the lake surface, Team New Zealand just managed to squeeze in their record run over the weekend. More rain is forecast this week with a dying wind.

The build-up to the run came last week with Ashby getting increasingly comfortable in Horonoku’s performance and pushing past the 200kph barrier. He took it up another level on Sunday.

“With rain in the surrounding area, and less wind in the foreseeable forecasts after Sunday we were running a fine line. So the fact we have managed to thread the needle and do a few record runs is especially satisfying,” Ashby said.

“It was certainly pretty puffy and shifty, I thought it was going to be difficult. It’s been a huge day ... a massive thanks to the team.”

EMIRATES TEAM NZ Team New Zealand's land yacht Horonuku on its world record run.

Ashby paid tribute to Team New Zealand principal Matteo de Nora and CEO Grant Dalton for backing the project amidst the syndicate’s busy America's Cup programme.

”We made it, we got there. We had a bit of a dream. In crazy we believed, and here we are.”

De Nora felt the performance of Horonuku showcased the team’s technological drive and design expertise. They see benefits to the America’s Cup campaign which steps up for the defence in Barcelona 2024.

“The land speed project has been a new opportunity to push the boundaries in aerodynamics, structural forces, construction methods and materials fields.” de Nora said.

“What is often underestimated is that the technologies we explore in challenges like this, or in an America’s Cup campaign, are ultimately the foundation of tomorrow’s technology.

“Being ahead of the times in technology is what fascinates about all the challenges faced by the team so far.”