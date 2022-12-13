Team NZ target 250kph for land yacht

Team New Zealand are targeting 250kph as the true potential of their radical land yacht becomes apparent.

Glenn Ashby piloted Horonuku to 222.4kph in just 22 knots of wind on Lake Gairdner in South Australia on Sunday evening to smash the wind-powered land speed world record of 202.9kph set by Britain's Richard Jenkins on March 29, 2009.

Simulations suggested the design and engineering of Horonuku could get it past 250kph if the right conditions lined up and the team will look for those in early 2023.

EMIRATES TEAM NZ Pilot Glenn Ashby has already hit a world record 222.4kph in Team New Zealand's land yacht Horonuku.

A return to the salt surface of Lake Gairdner in January is a possibility if a favourable wind forecast of a steady 30 knots eventuates.

READ MORE:

* Team NZ smash world land speed record

* Team New Zealand take land yacht past 200kph

* Team New Zealand's radical world speed record attempt



To add almost 20kph to a record that has stood for more than 13 years is satisfying, but Team New Zealand want to produce a speed that really reflects the technological prowess of their craft.

Ashby described the new record as “a massive tick in the box” but added that it was really just a glimpse of what the land yacht could do and “deep down we know the craft can do more”.

As Ashby grows increasingly comfortable with the speed and handling of Horonuku, there’s a real feeling that they are only starting to scratch the surface in what could be achieved.

EMIRATES TEAM NZ Team New Zealand's land yacht Horonuku is only just scratching the surface of its potential.

Another eight knots of breeze could add another 28 knots of speed.

But it’s not just more wind that is on the wish list.

Surface grip is also vital to the performance of Horonuklu and Team New Zealand believe the best conditions on the salt lake are yet to emerge after an unseasonally wet spring and early summer.

Team New Zealand's world record run gained global coverage, mainly in yachting sites though there was also acknowledgement in mainstream news.

The Robb Report in the United States gave it real prominence.

“Having a professional sailor driving the world’s fastest wind-powered land-speed vehicle may sound crazy. Until you hear that the sailor’s part of Emirates Team New Zealand, the sailing team that has won more America’s Cups than any other syndicate in the history of the 171-year-old series. Often considered the underfunded underdogs, the Kiwis typically found innovation by looking outside of sailing for new ideas,” they began their report.

“Earlier this year, Team New Zealand introduced the world’s first zero-emissions, foiling powerboat with a hydrogen fuel cell, not to mention multiple innovations they’re bringing to their foiling cats for the next America’s Cup in 2024.

“But Glenn Ashby’s speed-breaking ride of 222.4 kph on Sunday across the dried sands of Australia’s remote Lake Gairdner is off the charts. Team New Zealand’s Horonuku burned up the white sands with only a paltry wind speed.”

They noted that for Jenkins’ day of triumph in 2009 in the United States, “the winds were blowing from 26 to 40 knots”.

EVOLUTION OF WIND POWERED LAND SPEED RECORD

142.2kph - Nord Embroden (US) 1976

152.7kph - Bertrand Lambert (France) 1992

175.5kph - Bob Schumacher (US) 1999

202.9kph - Richard Jenkins (GB) 2009

222.4kph – Glenn Ashby (NZ) 2022