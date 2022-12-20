'Terrifically bizarre' - Team NZ's world record ratified

Team New Zealand have had their wind-powered world land speed record officially ratified – and earned high praise for it.

The America’s Cup champions recorded 222.43kph on the salt bed of Lake Gairdner in South Australia and have received a certificate from the Federation Internationale de Sand et Land Yachting (FISLY) recognising the record.

The America’s Cup champions designed a land yacht Horonuku with Glenn Ashby piloting it. They smashed the long-standing record of 202.9kph set by Britain's Richard Jenkins on March 29, 2009.

EMIRATES TEAM NZ Team New Zealand's record-breaking land yacht Horonuku has again showcased the champion America's Cup syndicate's design and build prowess.

“90 years ago in 1912 the first record was set by the well-known cross channel aviator Louis Bleriot with 54kph, it is now officially 222.43kph,” FISLY said in a statement confirming the achievement.

READ MORE:

* Watch: Feel the speed of Team NZ's world record run

* Team NZ target 250kph for land yacht

* Team NZ smash world land speed record



“With terrific engineering work, Emirates Team New Zealand doesn't just excel on the water but also on land too.

“It has based its meticulous work on the design of British engineer Richard Jenkins. Every little detail has been further optimised, significantly increasing the potential performance of the record-breaking vehicle.

“The vehicle with its wide boom may seem bizarre, but the goal was to absolutely minimise the rolling resistance in order to maximise the propulsive power of the wing.”

EMIRATES TEAM NZ Pilot Glenn Ashby believes there is more speed in Team New Zealand's land yacht Horonuku.

FISLY noted the record was achieved in just 22 knots of wind - “not optimal conditions” - and that Team New Zealand were keen to improve further.

To increase the record, Horonuku will need to do more than 222.87kph - 0.2% above the established record, as required in the rules.

Team New Zealand believe 250kph could be possible in 30 knots.

Ashby and the team were proud to have had the record ratified but are already thinking ahead.

“FISLY have been great to deal with and are stringent in their requirements which is essential when dealing with official world records,” Ashby said.

“So the team are really proud. However, we know Horonuku has more in her, so we hope to go through the same process with an even higher speed the next time we have the opportunity with the weather.”