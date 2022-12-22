Team NZ start two-boat AC40 programme as they ramp up testing for America's Cup

Team New Zealand have made a strong finish to the year, sailing their second AC40 as the America’s Cup champions ramp up their testing and development.

The syndicate suffered a setback when they crashed their modified test boat in a high-speed nosedive last month.

They have repaired that boat and had it sailing again late last week, and now they have become the first of the five teams that will contest Barcelona 2024 to get a two-boat programme under way.

Adam Mustill / America's Cup Team New Zealand's one-design AC40.

The second AC40 will remain in one-design mode - the configuration required for looming world series buildup regattas and for the youth and women’s America’s Cups which Team New Zealand will contest.

They had the boat out on the Waitematā Harbour and Hauraki Gulf on Tuesday and Wednesday, happy with its initial runs as they got through 70 tacks and 52 gybes with just two touchdowns as the auto-pilot flight control system used in this mode proved its worth.

Peter Burling and Nathan Outteridge continued their dual helming roles and the Kiwis mixed and matched the rest of the crew.

Relatively new recruit Sam Meech, the 2016 Laser Olympic bronze medallist, is thriving in this environment and felt Team NZ had made good progress through a busy year that now has all five syndicates on the water in various locations around the world as the build-up intensifies.

“It feels like we're going well,” Meech said.

Adam Mustill / America's Cup Team New Zealand have been making most of good sailing conditions in their second AC40.

“Obviously we only can only know what's going on [with the other four teams] with the recon. It looks like the other teams are getting good sailing now. So I'd say we all keep moving forwards. And for us, it feels like we're progressing really fast.

"I'm new to the campaign, and it's just amazing how much work goes on behind the scenes."

Team New Zealand will continue to trial new theories on their test boat with work going into the appendages.

They now have the ability to test those against the standard AC40 and running two boats also gives them the ability to develop their match-racing skills.

Emirates Team NZ Bow suffers worrying damage in Hauraki Gulf mishap.

Chief operations officer Kevin Shoebridge noted the latest milestone.

“It has been 15 years since Emirates Team New Zealand has been running two boats at the same time. It goes all the way back to 2007 when we had two IACC boats,” Shoebridge said.

“It is nothing we have not done before, but it certainly isn’t an easy operation. It takes planning and processes, but we have a really impressive shore team that will ensure we can not only manage it effectively but get optimal benefit from the two-boat programme.”

Next year Team New Zealand will have to begin the build of their full-scale AC75 that will be used to defend the America’s Cup in Spain.

Like their rivals, they are only allowed to build one AC75 in this campaign, putting plenty of pressure on their design team.