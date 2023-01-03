French confirm challenge for America's Cup

The 37th America's Cup will be hosted by Barcelona in Spain with five challengers vying to take on defenders Team New Zealand.

A French challenge for the next America’s Cup at Barcelona 2024 has been formally announced.

The Societe nautique de Saint-Tropez and their representative team K-Challenge Racing will be led by Stephane Kandler and Bruno Dubois.

Stuff indicated last March that a French challenge was in the wind, interest piqued by the regatta returning to Europe.

The French challenge was formally accepted by the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron during the entry period. They have been working quietly on their campaign, only choosing now to formally confirm their bid for the 37th America’s Cup. Further details on the logistics of their campaign are imminent.

CEO of K-Challenge Racing, Stephane Kandler said: “Bruno and I are very excited to join the other challengers. We have been working behind the scenes for almost a year now, and we are going to announce great things by the end of this month.”

Their confirmation means five challengers will vie for the right to take on defender Team New Zealand for the Auld Mug.

The French join challenger of record Team UK, Italy’s Luna Rossa, Switzerland’s Alinghi, and American Magic.

America's Cup/Stuff Stephane Kandler and Bruno Dubois of K-Challenge Racing are no strangers to the America's Cup.

There were just three challengers at Auckland 2021 - Luna Rossa, Team UK and American Magic.

CEO of AC37 Event Limited Grant Dalton is thrilled to see the challenging fleet boosted.

“It is great to have the French now back in the America’s Cup as the fifth challenger, and one that will no doubt bring a lot of typical character and flair to what is lining up to be a stunning event in Barcelona,” Dalton said.

“France is such a prominent sailing nation but despite this, it is not a small undertaking to get an America’s Cup team up and running, so I congratulate Stephane, Bruno and the Societ nautique de Saint-Tropez who have been working away tirelessly to get to this point.”

Kandler and K-Challenge are no strangers to the America’s Cup. They last challenged for the 32nd edition at Valencia 2007 which Alinghi won. They finished eighth amongst the 11 challengers in Valencia, winning eight of 20 races.

Their motto is “competition makes you smarter”. The Societe nautique de Saint-Tropez is one of the oldest yacht clubs in Europe, dating back to 1862.

France last contested the America’s Cup in the foiling catamarans at Bermuda 2017 where Team France were led by Frank Cammas. They were the first of the five challengers eliminated after the opening stanza of round-robin racing, recording two wins from 10 races.

Dubois is a former director of North Sails France for almost 20 years, and has been managing France’s entry in SailGP. He previously managed the China SailGP team.

Alinghi Red Bull Racing Returning champions Alinghi have been making good progress sailing Team New Zealand's former AC75 in Barcelona.

Dubois managed Team France at Bermuda 2017 and also managed the Franco-Chinese Dongfeng Race Team in two iterations of the Volvo Ocean, including the team’s winning 2017/18 campaign.

K-Challenge faces a game of catch-up with the other five syndicates already working hard on testing and development, mainly using half scaled test boats though the Swiss have been sailing Team New Zealand’s first generation AC75 which they have modified.

Teams will need to start the build of their AC75s for Barcelona this year.

There is room in the base allocations for Barcelona to accommodate the French.