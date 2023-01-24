America's Cup: Team NZ in another nose-dive capsize

Team New Zealand have escaped unscathed from another nose-dive crash while ramping up their America’s Cup testing.

The team had their half-sized test boat out in reasonably benign conditions in the Waitematā Harbour on Monday when they were caught off guard while attempting a bear away turn while rounding a mark. The extra gust of breeze on the slingshot exit from the turn saw the rudder elevator come out of the water, causing the boat to corkscrew and nose-dive.

It then flopped over on its side for just under three minutes. It was quickly righted and checked, and with no damage or injuries, the jib was down-sized allowing the team to resume sailing for more test runs.

“The wind was sort of going anywhere between six and maybe 14 knots … and just hit us just as we were bearing away, and we didn’t quite adjust on the controls,” trimmer Blair Tuke explained.

“But yeah, it reminds you that the boat’s pretty hard to sail. But nice to get back up and carry on sailing after that and get a couple more laps in.

“It was all good, we changed down the jib size as the breeze built and then continued for a couple of laps, a bit wet under the jacket and then back in.”

Team New Zealand covered more than 55 nautical miles on a productive day, completing 51 manoeuvres with an 82% foil-to-foil success rate.

It’s a case of “no pain, no gain” for the America’s Cup holders as they start to push the boundaries, trialling new equipment and crew

The latest capsize comes after Team New Zealand suffered extensive damage in a similar crash late last year, though that was at a higher speed, resulting in the bow of the boat folding from the sudden impact as control was lost off the back of a wave.

The bow of the boat was reinforced - a feature added to the entire fleet of one-design boats that will be used for testing and world series racing ahead of the America’s Cup, as well as the women’s and youth divisions of the regatta to be held in Barcelona next year.

The good news for Team New Zealand was that those refinements appear to have survived the test of this latest mishap.

The Kiwis only returned to training last week after their Christmas break.

New crew Liv Mackay and Leonard Takanashi were rotated during Monday’s testing, joining the established test team of Peter Burling, Blair Tuke, Nathan Outteridge, Josh Junior and Andy Maloney.

America's Cup/Stuff Team New Zealand continue to push the boundaries in their half-sized America's Cup test boat in Auckland.

Team New Zealand are expected to start two-boat sailing shortly now that they have two AC40s.

All of the America’s Cup teams – apart from new French syndicate K-Challenge – are back in the water after brief breaks and all are having issues as the development boundaries are pushed.

But the robust nature of the designs bode well for Barcelona where a lumpy sea state looks certain to add a new dimension to performance compared to Auckland 2021 where Team New Zealand successfully defended the Auld Mug after winning it back at Bermuda 2017.