America's Cup: Coast to Coast great Dougal Allan's big career gybe

Under normal circumstances Dougal Allan would be readying himself for next week’s annual Coast to Coast race. But things are far from normal for the New Zealand multi-sport great right now.

The 37-year-old, who has won the South Island’s iconic race twice and podiumed an incredible nine times in 10 attempts, is focusing his remarkable power and endurance levels in a completely new direction.

Allan has just been named in Team New Zealand’s cyclors group for the defence of the America’s Cup in Barcelona next year.

Emirates Team NZ

He joins fellow new recruits in rowing great and successful cyclist Hamish Bond, former professional road cyclist and mountainbiker Louis Crosby, and world championship rower Cameron Webster.

They line up alongside Team New Zealand regulars Simon van Velthooven, Louis Sinclair, Marcus Hansen and Marius van der Pol as the power source for the 75-foot foiling monohull.

Shoulder-tapped last August to attend trials, Allan didn’t disappoint when he mounted the cycling machine at the Cup champion’s base in Auckland in December, though the tests took him to new levels of pain.

“I would say I had to push myself harder in the trials than I’ve ever had to really push myself from an intensity standpoint,” Allan said.

EMIRATES TEAM NZ Dougal Allan shows the exhaustion of the fitness trails at Team New Zealand.

“What they required is a bit different to what I normally train for with my events lasting anything from a day, to a few days, to a whole week. This is a yacht race that lasts 20-30 minutes.

“I wasn't foreign to testing myself hard, but I was foreign to the testing they wanted us to do - that really high-intensity short sprint stuff.”

Adding to his challenge, Allan had to juggle his build-up for the audition.

“I was able to do some specific preparation, but I was trying to balance that with training for some of my own adventure events too,” he explained.

“I had about an eight-week window … that isn’t hugely long enough to make inroads on specific fitness qualities. But I managed to get enough done and be successful with my trial.”

The new direction is timely with Allan figuring his pinnacle multi-sport days were drawing to a close.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Two-time Coast to Coast winner Dougal Allan says his multi-sport days are over as he switches to the America's Cup scene.

“I think I would have had another Coast to Coast in me if I hadn't been given this opportunity. But it was about time for a career change … I was probably running out of ways to improve in the multisport world.

“I’ve got no regrets, but that part of my career is definitely in the rearview mirror now. It was an easy decision to make the switch whole-heartedly. From this moment I have no involvement in multisport because I think the America’s Cup and Team New Zealand demand full commitment.”

Allan admits he has no sailing background but doesn’t see that as a handicap as he moves into the sport’s premier event on boats nudging 100kph. But the Wanaka-based athlete is an America’s Cup fan.

“I’m probably a bit of a bandwagon Kiwi, I love the America’s Cup. I don’t follow sailing all that much outside of the America's Cup, though SailGP has caught my interest this year. When it comes to the America’s Cup, I get very patriotic about the event and what it means to Kiwis. I’ve followed it all my life.

“I did ask Blair Tuke at the trials if it was important that I knew things about sailing, and he looked me in the eye and said, ‘No, your job is pretty simple mate, you’re pushing those pedals hard’.

EMIRATES TEAM NZ Coast to coast champion Dougal Allan gets a well done from Blair Tuke.

“I’m a hungry learner, and I’ll be keen to learn as much as I can about the sport of sailing from the guys around me. You will learn things when you are out on the boat, but it’s not like I’m going to reach for a sail or anything.”

Used to doing plenty of his training and racing on his own, Allan is enthralled at joining a large team that embraces technology and innovation and translating that into performance and results.

“The trials were an eye-opener in that they also have a really high-level approach to athlete performance as well,” Allan said.

“Being part of a bigger team and organisation, and certainly one with such a successful track record, is new ground for me. It’s not just the sailing team and the cyclors, it’s everyone who is involved in their own way.

“The work excites me and I’m hungry. I think I’ll thrive in that situation with such fantastic people and a common goal.”

AT A GLANCE - DOUGAL ALLAN

Age: 37

From: Wanaka

Job: Changing from multisport competitor and coach to America’s Cup cyclor with Team NZ

Record: 2 Coast to Coast wins 2019, 2021; 9 Coast to Coast podiums in 10 races; multiple top 10 Ironman finishes; course record holder for Challenge Wanaka; 2 Motu Challenge wins 2020, 2021; winner of 2018 Red Bull Defiance.