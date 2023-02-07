The plan to take America's Cup TV coverage to next level

The America’s Cup has launched an ambitious plan targeting one billion TV viewers based around state-of-the-art technology that will provide unprecedented race coverage and behind the scenes footage.

The last regatta at Auckland 2021 was viewed by 942 million people globally. Stephen Nuttall, head of television for Barcelona 2024 said they were looking to beat that “by a considerable margin” intending to make it the most watched America’s Cup.

Nuttall was speaking at the influential Integrated Systems Europe conference in Barcelona which targets the audiovisual industry and made it clear next year's America’s Cup would be at the forefront of broadcasting.

Emirates Team NZ Landmark day in defence of Cup for Barcelona 2024 with inhouse rivalry ramping up for defenders.

He revealed more than 10 cameras, a plethora of sensors and 12 water-proof microphones would be on every boat with some worn by sailors “so that viewers can feel what it’s like to be part of the crew”.

They would need to adhere to a media kit limit of 135kg for each of the six boats with weight an issue on the foiling 75-foot monohulls.

The onboard technology would be complemented by two helicopters, each with a gyro-stabilised camera, and two similarly equipped chase boat catamarans.

The plans also include putting cameras and microphones on the team chase boats for the first time to try to create “a Formula One pit lane-type experience but on water”.

“We want to open up the experience of being on an America’s Cup yacht to the widest possible audience,” Nuttall said.

EMIRATES TEAM NZ Key sailors like Team New Zealand skipper Peter Burling will be wired for sound.

He said the challenge for the regatta’s TV coverage was to keep pace with the technology and innovations that sets the America’s Cup apart as the pinnacle of yachting.

“It is never a case of doing what has been done before with the TV coverage, but innovating and creating new frontiers of broadcast technology,” he said.

“Certainly, we’re intending to have more cameras than we’ve had in the past. We intend to produce UHD (ultra high definition) HDR (high dynamic range) coverage – something that has not been done before in sailing, let alone the America’s Cup. It will be surround sound. It will be a whole new level of coverage.”

The media team’s cameras and sensors will also used for officiating on the race course, tracking each boat, meaning the need for accuracy amongst the high-speed racing is immense if the umpires come into play.

The America’s Cup has previously announced plans for a fly on the wall documentary series similar to Formula One’s “Drive To Survive” with filming already started as teams ramp up testing and development.