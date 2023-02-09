America's Cup: Team NZ's critical design decision

Team New Zealand christened their second AC40 at a ceremony in Auckland on Thursday evening, but a much bigger project is dominating their design thinking right now.

The half-scale Cup boat was named “Te Kākahi” - the Māori word for Orca - and has already been out on the water alongside the champion syndicate's first AC40 which has had upgrades, giving them a major jump on their challengers in terms of crew training, match racing practice, and having tools to validate their design process.

And that design work has reached a crucial juncture with a decision about to be made on the hull shape for the one boat they are allowed to build to race in the tricky conditions expected in Barcelona.

Emirates Team NZ Landmark day in defence of Cup for Barcelona 2024 with inhouse rivalry ramping up for defenders.

Team New Zealand were a step ahead of their opposition with their radical race boat Te Rehutai at Auckland 2021 and are determined to maintain that edge as they seek a third Cup win in a row following their earlier foiling success at Bermuda 2017.

The build of the new AC75 is imminent and will take around 75,000 man hours, putting pressure on the design team for the blueprint to start that process.

“We are working very hard on the optimisation of the hull for the hydrodynamics, the take-off and the trade-offs there,” Team New Zealand design boss Dan Bernasconi told Stuff, admitting they were close to finalising their crucial choice that will influence their entire campaign.

“The AC75 hull shape is just the first main decision, a whole lot of designs just cascade from that initial decision.”

These will include the deck layout, how the crew are positioned for their functions that will now include cyclors providing the power, their impact on the aerodynamics, as well as the design of the mast and the sails.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Team New Zealand are looking to maximise the winning edge the radical Te Rehutai gave them at Auckland 2021.

“There are a lot of things that interplay. The hull shape is the first big milestone and then every week from that point on we have a schedule of design decisions that have to be made, that will go from now till we launch our race boat.”

Te Kākahi and its sister AC40 will play their part along that design development, particularly as crucial appendages like foils, rudders and sails are tested.

Most of the design decisions are made using simulation, but Bernasconi explained that actual sailing helped validate them.

“Particularly when you have two boats, it enables you to look at different modes of sailing or different configurations with foil cants and sails. They are things that are a bit harder to determine in simulation.”

The newly christened boat looks like it is up to the task. As Marama Royal, chairman of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Trust, explained at the ceremony: “Te Kākahi is an intelligent mammal that works in tandem with other family members to hunt for food and protect its whānau. Te Kākahi is agile, fast, resilient and stays committed to its objectives.”

While it is a boost to the design team, Bernasconi said it was already proving really useful to the sailing team.

“You get very little chance to do any race practice, particularly as defender. So having identical AC40s is very helpful for that,” he said, noting the work going into refining the pre-start playbooks in these incredibly fast foiling monohulls.

EMIRATES TEAM NZ Team New Zealand's two half-scale America's Cup yachts got up close on the Waitemata Harbour.

“You look at the last Cup, and how much better the teams got at that and getting their positioning on the course as the racing went on. They also quickly learnt how significant the wind shadow was as well as how to deal with the different modes of the opposition. Having two boats and being able to play out all those scenarios is really valuable.”

Bernasconi and his design team are proud of the AC40s which will play a significant role in this Cup edition. While they are a training tool, they will also be used by teams in one-design mode for world series warm-up regattas and will be sailed by crews in the youth and women’s America’s Cups in Barcelona.

“The AC40 has exceeded our expectations. It’s a fantastic little boat. Its performance is good, it’s really good fun to sail, and it’s a great boat on the race course.

“Our younger sailors have been able to sail it really well with a pretty short learning curve. It’s not a trivial boat to sail but, getting instructions from our senior sailors, they have been getting up to speed quickly.”

Emirates Team New Zealand CEO Grant Dalton was understandably delighted as the defence ramped up.

“These christenings of our boats in partnership with Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei are always a highlight of each campaign. Each new boat we put in the water is another significant milestone that brings an immense sense of pride for every person in the team given the hard work and dedication that goes into this moment. It also marks another good progression towards our core objective of winning the 37th America’s Cup,” he said.

Team New Zealand’s AC40s face a busy time in Auckland before these boats and equipment are packed up and shipped to Barcelona for the syndicate’s relocation there from July to October as they look to experience the local conditions thrown up by the European summer.