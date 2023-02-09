Fire on British America's Cup boat after full capsize

Sir Ben Ainslie British America’s Cup syndicate has suffered a major setback with a full capsize of their test boat that resulted in a fire.

The incident happened on Thursday (NZT) as Britannia sailed their T6 half scale test boat on Palma Bay, Mallorca in Spain where they have been based since last September.

The syndicate reported the capsize happened four hours into their session after rounding up from a downwind course to an upwind course in 18 knots of breeze.

Initially T6 rolled on to its side like all of the capsizes experienced by teams as they ramp up their preparations for Barcelona 2024.

But this capsize quickly took on another dimension. The shore crew righted T6 but couldn’t get its bow into the wind quickly enough, and it capsized again, this time rolling over to fully invert in the water with mast and double skinned main sail submerged.

Ainslie admitted they had “a real battle on our hands” as shore crew and sailors worked for over two hours to get the boat on to its side before fully righting the boat.

But there were further complications when the lithium batteries that power the yacht’s systems, reacted to seawater ingress, causing a fire on board. Crew wore breathing gear to deal with this.

The team said their response was “well managed with specialist training coming to the fore to mitigate the damage”.

INEOS BRITANNIA Crew were forced to dispose of the lithium batteries.

The boat was towed back to the team base in darkness where a full assessment of damage was underway.

“It was a tough situation for the team once T6 fully inverted,” Ainslie said.

“Everyone came together well to resolve what could have been a much more serious issue in salvaging the yacht.

“Thankfully everyone is safe, and we can now focus on repairing the damage as part of a pre-scheduled upgrade window at the end of this week.”

INEOS BRITANNIA The test boat was brought back to base in the dark after a lengthy salvage operation.

It was a sorry end to a promising day with Ainslie saying they had “some fantastic sailing in big sea states” before they got their turn wrong.

The British have been using the radical T6 as their main development tool, testing designs and equipment for the build of their AC75 that will race amongst the five-strong challenger fleet in Barcelona.

They have recently taken delivery of their AC40 half-scale foiling monohull from Team New Zealand’s production line and this could be sprung into action to help cover this untimely mishap.

The British will need to get up to speed with the AC40s as they will be used in one-design mode for the world series warm-up regattas and the youth and women’s America’s Cups.