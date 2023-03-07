America's Cup: Alinghi redesign Team New Zealand boat

Swiss syndicate Alinghi have revealed a re-designed Kiwi boat and talked up their chances at next year’s America’s Cup.

The two-time champions have had Team New Zealand’s original AC75 Te Aihe as their early training tool but have now renovated it to mirror some of the major specifications in place for racing at Barcelona 2024.

It features a significant new deck layout as crews are reduced from 11 to eight That sees separate pods for the four cyclors and two flight controllers, placed ahead of dual helming positions on either side of the boat.

Alex Carabi / America's Cup The new deck layout on Alinghi's AC75 removes the trench and creates separate pods for the cyclors

Alinghi haven’t been involved in the America’s Cup since losing the Auld Mug to Oracle in 2010 and have missed three foiling editions. They are in a game of catchup.

They have had “BoatZero”, as it is now known, as their base to get to grips with these massive foiling monohulls, sailing it with mixed success since last August.

But the training wheels are now off and the new setup will give them an even better feel as they get ready to push on with the design and build of their actual racing boat for Barcelona.

Reports from the Spanish coastal city, where Alinghi have had the advantage of basing themselves and sailing in the unique sea state, say the Swiss have looked increasingly confident on the initial sails of their revamped boat, regularly exceeding 45 knots in 15 knots of wind in some stunning straight-line runs.

They have also been trialling an old American Magic rudder with its pinched anhedral foils and sculptured nosecone as they scavenge what they can to shorten their lessons.

Alex Carabi / America's Cup Alinghi's revamped AC75 on the fly in Barcelona.

Their building confidence on the water mirrors the mood in the wider team, especially the old heads who remember back to Alinghi’s breakthrough 2003 triumph in Auckland where they beat Team New Zealand after heavily raiding the Kiwi talent.

Alinghi have just had a 20-year anniversary celebration of that achievement and syndicate boss Ernesto Bertarelli used that to look ahead as well.

"My relationship with the America's Cup has not changed, my motivation remains intact. I am confident that Alinghi Red Bull Racing will go far in the competition,” Bertarelli said of Barcelona 2024.

“Of course, I would like to see a repeat of our 2003 success because I can see parallels between the two campaigns, such as a new ambitious team, strong values, and a discipline of excellence and know-how.

“We know what we have to do to be as ready to meet our competitors as we were 20 years ago.”

New nationality rules mean Bertarelli has to rely on Swiss talent for his latest America’s Cup campaign.

But he has been busy during his time away from the Cup, keeping the Alinghi name prominent in European and world competitions, mainly on smaller foiling catamarans. He feels he has a good talent base for his next shot, with sailing in Switzerland gaining increasing prominence off the back of his successes.

Supplied Team New Zealand may again face Alinghi boss Ernesto Bertarelli, who lifted the Cup in Auckland in 2003

“Thanks to our victories and the young people of the ‘Alinghi Generation’, we have some very good sailors in Switzerland,” he said.

“In 2024, the third Youth America's Cup and the first Women's America's Cup will take place, both are important elements in the development of our sport. I am convinced that we must continue to invest in the future of Swiss sailing by creating a talent pool.”

Alinghi skipper Arnaud Psarofaghis is a product of past success, saying: “I was 14 years old and that was the moment that I decided I wanted to participate in the America’s Cup with the Swiss America’s Cup winning team, Alinghi.”

“I've learned a lot from Ernesto since I've been sailing with him, both on the management side and on the sailing side, first with Alinghi and now with Alinghi Red Bull Racing. It's great to be able to talk to him and all the Alinghi alumni who are with us today, like Brad Butterworth who also shares his experience.

“We have been in Barcelona since last summer and have one goal: to make history again.”

Clive Mason/Getty Images Arnaud Psarofaghis has had good success with Alinghi in the Extreme Sailing Series.

The Swiss have also just launched their AC40, the half-scale foiling monohulls that will be used as training tools and also for racing in world series regattas and the women’s and youth events.

Not surprisingly, Alinghi have already clocked the most days in training, testing and development between the AC75s and AC40s.

They have had 53 active days in Barcelona as of Tuesday.

Team New Zealand have had 47 days, with the more recent of those featuring two AC40s as they work on their match-racing skills. The Kiwis will soon launch their 2021 Cup-winning boat Te Rehutai in a new configuration, also expected to feature dual helming positions and a cyclors power arrangement.

American Magic, who have just switched to their AC40 off a solid block of training on their old AC75, have been active 46 days.

Italy’s Luna Rossa have had 37 days on board their half-scale test boat in Cagliari and Challenger of Record, Team Britannia, have had 33 days sailing in Palma, Majorca.

Late starters Orient Express Team of France are yet to get under sail.