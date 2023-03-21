Team NZ relaunch new-look America's Cup winner

Team New Zealand have relaunched their 2021 America’s Cup winning boat Te Rehutai, featuring a new colour scheme, cyclor pods, a twin helming setup and other discreet design features they claim “push the envelope”.

Te Rehutai had its mast installed and its hull briefly in the water on Monday. It was back in the shed on Tuesday for some minor adjustments in the hope of getting under sail later this week as the champions ramp up preparations for Barcelona 2024.

“As always, this has really been a full team effort in the shadows to get Te Rehutai back out sailing again,” Team New Zealand chief operations officer Kevin Shoebridge said of the big job to recommission the champion boat, bringing it in line with some of the new design rules for Barcelona.

EMIRATES TEAM NZ Te Rehutai touches the water again for Team New Zealand's next phase of training and testing.

“From the team of boat builders at our production facility that have quietly undertaken the refit over the past few months, to our designers and engineers that have pushed the envelope of design as usual and of course the shore crew that work tirelessly to reach such critical deadlines.”

The removal of running backstays was an obvious modification, as was the new deck layout designed around a crew being reduced from 11 to eight this time.

That meant the more open trench cockpit replaced by five pods on each side to house the speciality roles for cyclors and sailing crew.

There are undoubtedly other innovations from a design team noted for pushing the boundaries, and also managing to keep many to themselves for a winning formula.

As Team New Zealand’s release noted: “There will no doubt be many questions and speculation by both the casual observers and the teams viewing the joint recon program about exactly what has changed. Many of which will likely remain unanswered.”

America's Cup/Stuff The new cockpit layout on Te Rehutai was revealed.

Having restricted their early sailing training to the smaller half-scale AC40s, Team New Zealand’s new-look squad of cyclors are eager to get involved on Te Rehutai the full-scale AC75.

“It no secret that most, if not all, of the teams are going down the cyclor path in their AC75 designs for Barcelona,” cyclor Simon van Velthooven, who helped win the Cup with this bold move for Bermuda 2017, said.

“Obviously we have some experience with cycling from the 35th America’s Cup in Bermuda, but that was six years ago now, so we have been working closely with the designers to create the most efficient systems possible.

“However, in saying that, this won’t change the fact that as cyclors we will still be required to push ourselves to the physical limit each time we are onboard, but it will be a welcome change from the long hours spent on a stationary bike in the gym each week

“So, we are all chomping at the bit to get back in the saddle so to speak.”

When that happens will be weather-dependent.

“It's a really cool day for the team wheeling out Te Rehutai which is obviously a very special boat, having won the America’s cup for us.” Nick Burridge, team reliability and maintenance manager, said.

“The boat has been upgraded to meet the latest rule changes. So, we've got a bit of rig tuning, messing around with a few geometries before we put it on the water and run through a series of checks and things to make sure it'll be safe to push off the dock and go sailing when we get a favourable weather window.”

RICKY WILSON/Stuff How Team New Zealand's Te Rehutai looked when it won the 2021 America’s Cup in Auckland.

Team New Zealand are the third of the six syndicates to roll out an AC75 in this cycle, following the earlier efforts of Alinghi and American Magic, who have both modified earlier designs.

Te Rehutai will be used as “a bridge” between the 2021 and 2024 America’s Cups, with the Kiwis needing to get used to the new systems involved. It looks to be an invaluable tool for training and also testing new full-scale appendages.

They will be eager to get quality time on the water before they depart for Barcelona to spend the Kiwi winter training at the Cup venue in Spain.

The builds of the one AC75 that teams are allowed for Barcelona 2024 are about to start.