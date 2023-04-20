America's Cup: Team NZ crew escape injury as huge sail blows out in testing

Team New Zealand crew escaped injury when they blew out a large jib sail on their latest testing in demanding conditions in Auckland.

The tack, holding the J2, the second-biggest jib in their sail inventory, blew out at the bow, sending the sail whipping back down the side of the boat and the giant foiling monohull heeled away alarmingly under the enormous pressures involved.

With the eight-man crew split on either side of the boat, those on the leeward side avoided the massive flapping sail as it came back around the mast in the Wednesday incident.

America's Cup Team New Zealand check their sails during some demanding testing in Auckland.

Team New Zealand have been pushing the boundaries in recent days, taking advantage of fresh easterly winds and a building north-east swell to try to get valuable data and practice in sailing in larger sea states that are expected for the open-water course for their defence of the America’s Cup at Barcelona 2024.

“It’s probably the biggest bang we’ve had this campaign, and obviously we’re pretty thankful that everyone was safe down to leeward,” skipper Peter Burling said.

Burling said there was a need to be testing “on the edge” as they take advantage of the final phase of sailing in Auckland before Te Rehutai is containerised to Barcelona where the champion syndicate will base themselves for much of the New Zealand winter.

“You want to be pushing the boundaries, you want to be pushing it super hard and we are definitely up on the edge of some things. But to try to find where the edge is and for us to continue to learn as a group push the boundaries is right where we want to be,” Burling said.

“These last few days have been invaluable to us at this stage of the programme to make sure we make some good decisions going forward.”

Stuff Team New Zealand have been reaching new speed limits on the revamped Te Rehutai.

Team New Zealand have been reaching new speeds in the new-look Te Rehutai. The 2021 Cup-winning boat has been revamped to accommodate cyclors and bring it in line with some of the design tweaks planned for Barcelona.

It’s a huge learning tool as the team bury themselves into the build of their boat to defend the Cup and work on sail and appendage testing that can be developed while the main build is ongoing.